Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler Are a Hollywood Success Story

Grammy-winning singer Christina Aguilera is proof that not all Hollywood relationships end in turmoil. The “Genie in a Bottle” songstress has been in a relationship with Matthew Rutler since 2010, and the duo appear happier than ever. Christina and Matthew got engaged in 2014 but they are in no rush to get married.

“There are no wedding plans at the moment. [Christina] and Matt are happy the way they are,” a source told Us Weekly. Adding, “They’re one of those couples who don’t need a document to prove their love for each other.” Matthew and Christina’s romance appears stronger than ever, despite not tying the knot yet. Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

Christina Aguilera and Matthew Ruter met in 2010.

Christina and Matthew met on the set of the 2010 movie, Burlesque. According to People, the pair began dating shortly after the singer filed for divorce from Jordan Bratman. “Matthew is a special person. We had a really strong friendship on the movie," Christina told People. "He’s the kind of person you could spend hours on the phone talking to and all of a sudden it’s daylight.”

Matthew previously worked as a production assistant in Los Angeles, but he now serves as an executive for MasterClass, according to Variety. Matthew was an early partner with the coaching company, investing in MasterClass through his investment firm, MX — which he shares with Christina. He also serves as the senior VP of talent and business development for MasterClass and has played a key role in expanding the company’s roster of industry experts.

He asked and I said…… pic.twitter.com/XWZVZOjDX1 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) February 15, 2014

Christina and Matthew got engaged in 2014.

In 2014, Matthew popped the question and Christina said “yes.” She shared the news along with a photo of her massive engagement ring on Twitter writing, “He asked and I said……” A few months later, Christina announced that the pair was expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Summer Rain, was born in August 2014.

Christina talked about their wedding plans in 2015.

Following their engagement, Christina was flooded with questions about the couple’s plans to tie the knot. However, the “Lady Marmalade” singer told E! News in 2015, that she was waiting for the perfect time to walk down the aisle. “I want to plan it and cherish the moment, while not feeling rushed,” she said. “So when the schedule is more clear and I can take some downtime again, I can focus on that.”

