Who Are Kristi Noem’s Children? The Details About Her Three Kids

Along with her husband, Byron Noem, who she married in 1992, Kristi Noem is a parent to three children.

Politicians routinely find themselves at the center of scrutiny which can often spill over to their lives outside of office — evidenced by the headlines being made by Kristi Noem.

The former governor of South Dakota and current United States Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi is the source of controversy and extreme backlash in recent years, which online sleuths used as an opportunity to find out more about her — specifically her children.

Who are Kristi Noem’s children?

Along with her husband, Byron Noem, who she married in 1992, Kristi is a parent to three children — Kassidy, born in 1994, middle child Kennedy, and only son, Booker, according to the South China Morning Post.

In addition to her three children, Kristi is also a grandmother of four. Daughter Kassidy has three children with husband Kyle Peters, and Kennedy is a mother of one, a daughter, with husband Tanner Frick, per the outlet.

What does Kristi’s husband do?

After marrying Kristi in 1992, Bryon ran multiple small businesses throughout his career and currently runs a crop insurance agency near their home in Castlewood, according to the National Governors Association. Bryon also launched the This Is South Dakota initiative focusing on the state, in addition to supporting Kristi as First Gentleman.

Kristi's 2025 visit to the El Salvador prison caused backlash.

On Wednesday, March 26, Kristi faced immediate backlash when she visited a prison in El Salvador housing deported migrants wearing a $50,000 dollar Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch, USA Today reported. In the video, Kristi stood in front of caged prisoners at the mega-prison known as CECOT, which is El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center, that is currently holding dozens of Venezuelan who were men deported under Trump’s Alien Enemies Act, per the outlet.

"If you come to our country illegally, this is one of the consequences you could face," Kristi said in the video, which many have called extremely tone deaf and elitist, among other allegations against her. “First of all, do not come to our country illegally. You will be removed and you will be prosecuted. This facility is one of the tools in our toolkit that we will use if you commit crimes against the American people."

The Trump administration responded to the backlash of Kristi’s prison visit.

According to USA Today, CECOT prison holds up to 40,000 prisoners with extremely limited access to the outside world, who reportedly stay in their cells nearly 24 hours a day except for a brief exercise break.

