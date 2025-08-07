There’s a Diagnosis for Hating Trump — It's Called Trump Derangement Syndrome "TDS has divided families, the country, and led to nationwide violence." By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 7 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The days of simply disliking someone for their core values or actions seem to be behind us, at least when it comes to President Donald Trump. Apparently, you can’t just have negative feelings toward him without it being chalked up to some deeper issue within yourself, known as Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). In fact, the concept is being taken so seriously that it prompted Republican Rep. Warren Davidson to introduce the Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) Research Act of 2025 in May 2025.

While it’s true that the 2024 presidential election left many families and friendships deeply divided, it seems the president himself has taken issue with the fact that some people just don’t like him. And rather than accept that reality, he’s decided to slap a label on it, a trend that’s become all too common these days, where every reaction or opinion gets assigned a condition. Obviously, that’s a separate conversation for a later date, but for now, let’s take a look at what TDS actually is.

What is Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS)?

Source: Mega

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is the term used to describe a condition where an individual experiences “extreme negative reactions to President Donald J. Trump,” according to a press release issued by Rep. Warren Davidson. In other words, if you really hate Trump, you might have TDS.

So, is there a BDS? Biden Derangement Syndrome? While people on the left may have very strong feelings of dislike for Trump, there are folks on the right who express just as much hostility toward former President Joe Biden. But no, there’s no official term or diagnosis for that.

TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) is very real... pic.twitter.com/rnz0h1uHsQ — TATUDAVE (@OKITFD) August 3, 2025

Lawmakers are taking Trump Derangement Syndrome very seriously.

As surprising as it might sound, TDS is being taken seriously by some lawmakers and even being treated as a real issue by the U.S. government. According to Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio, “TDS has divided families, the country, and led to nationwide violence — including two assassination attempts on President Trump.”

In May 2025, Davidson introduced the TDS Research Act, which would require the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study what he calls this “toxic state of mind,” in order to better “understand the root cause and identify solutions.”

Charlamagne: "I am one of those people who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. I think he is a threat to democracy. I think that he led an attempted coup of this country."pic.twitter.com/1rhVm7v3YO — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) August 4, 2025

Davidson argues that, instead of “funding ludicrous studies such as giving methamphetamine to cats or teaching monkeys to gamble for their drinking water,” the NIH should focus its resources on “issues that are more relevant to real-world problems.” Like TDS?

Trump obsession syndrome is far weirder than trump derangement syndrome pic.twitter.com/YrrXVbO2bk — Republicans are Weird (@GOPisweird) July 26, 2025

While it does seem a little biased to reserve an entire condition for people who express strong feelings of hate toward Trump, after all, there isn’t a BDS or ZDS (for those who hate Rachel Zegler), or an SDS (for those who hate on JoJo Siwa), and they probably get tons of nasty comments, too, alas, TDS appears to be considered a legitimate condition. Davidson literally introduced the TDS Research Act of 2025, and Trump has even started assigning the condition to certain people.

