Here's Why Elon Musk Hates President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" The billionaire reignited his feud with the president with a post on X. By Niko Mann Published July 1 2025, 1:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Elon Musk reignited his feud with President Donald Trump with a post on X calling for a new political party after the Senate voted to advance a revised version of the "Big Beautiful Bill." Elon said the bill will destroy "millions of jobs in America" with a post on the platform on June 28, and he continued to bash the bill over the next few days.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump responded with a threat of his own, and the petulant drama between the two grown men has people wondering why Elon hates the "Big Beautiful Bill" in the first place.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Elon hate the "Big Beautiful Bill"?

Elon claims that the bill will "destroy millions of jobs in America," but according to Axios, the billionaire is upset that Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" would cut the electric vehicle tax credit. The Tesla CEO reportedly spent $240,000 lobbying for the credit and even advocated for the measure in the legislation, but failed. An angry Elon took to X in early June and called out Trump with an angry post, calling the bill a "disgusting abomination."

"I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore," he wrote. "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it." He also claimed that Trump would have lost the election without him, but he later backtracked and apologized for his posts against Trump, saying he "went too far."

Article continues below advertisement

I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore.



This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.



Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

After the bill was revised over the weekend, Elon took to X again to call out the POTUS, and he did not mince words. "The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country,” he wrote. “Utterly insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past, while severely damaging industries of the future.”

Article continues below advertisement

In a later post, he wrote. "It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS, that we live in a one-party country — the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people."

It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!



Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Trump responded on Truth Social to Elon's latest posts and claimed that the Tesla founder knew the president was "strongly against the EV Mandate" when the billionaire endorsed him. The president later threatened to "look" at deporting the South African billionaire, per ABC News.

The president also suggested that he sick the Department of Government Efficiency on Elon and review the subsidies his companies are receiving to save the government money, per Reuters. "DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon," said Trump. "He's upset that he's losing his EV mandate and … he's very upset about things but he can lose a lot more than that," added the president.