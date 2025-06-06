Did Trump Finally Admit That Elon Musk Did the Nazi Salute? He’s Definitely Throwing Shade "I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago." By Jennifer Farrington Updated June 6 2025, 5:34 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The 2024 presidential election was easily the most emotional yet, as many saw the votes as a reflection of a person’s values and character. It has sparked plenty of debates, arguments, and even divisions among friends (and family!). Those emotions have only continued to spill over into Donald Trump’s presidency as the 47th president. He’s been accused of retaliating against people who criticized him, which is, in itself, a pretty emotional response.

Then there’s his former bromance with Elon Musk, who briefly served as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The two went from being practically inseparable to now trading jabs online. And in the middle of all the back-and-forth, it’s now being said that Trump allegedly claimed Elon did a Nazi salute, the same gesture Musk was accused of making back in January 2025. So, did Trump really say that?

Did Trump say Elon Musk did a Nazi salute?

Elon Musk served his last day as head of DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency) on May 30, 2025. and since then, his falling out with Trump has played out loudly on social media. In the midst of their back-and-forth insults, there was speculation that Trump acknowledged Elon’s alleged Nazi salute, saying he did it. But for the record, there’s no evidence Trump ever addressed that awkward moment directly.

For context, the alleged salute happened on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2025, when Elon appeared to make a fascist-like gesture during his speech at the Capital One Arena for Trump’s post-inauguration celebration.

While Trump didn’t come out and say Elon did a Nazi salute, he did have plenty to say about the man who was once hanging around the Oval Office with his son. The tension seems to have started after Elon slammed Trump’s "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," calling it a "disgusting abomination" on X (formerly Twitter), and also writing, "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong."

I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore.



This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.



Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

What’s odd is that Elon had been a major supporter of Trump for months, even sinking millions into his election, but now that he’s out of DOGE, it seems like all he has for the Trump administration is criticism.

Trump, for his part, took to Truth Social and said he told Elon to leave because he was "wearing thin," claiming Elon "went CRAZY" after Trump took away "his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!)." Honestly, it’s starting to sound more like a messy breakup than a political fallout.

Broooos please noooooo 🫂 We love you both so much — ye (@kanyewest) June 5, 2025

Elon Musk is taking credit for the Republicans winning the 2024 election.

The Nazi-style gesture still goes unaddressed by Trump, but what has been addressed is how he got into office in the first place. Elon is now taking credit for the Republican victory in 2024, writing on X on June 5: "Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House, and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate."

Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025