We've Compiled the Best Memes to Come out of the Elon Musk Donald Trump Feud

The alliance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk is over. The two of them spent much of the day on June 5 going back and forth on social media, and things got nasty. Given how much of the country doesn't like either one or both of these men, though, it was also kind of a great day to be on the internet, even if their feud might not be a great sign for America.

In honor of their fallout and the many memes it created, we've assembled some of our favorites for your pleasure. Take a look.

The girls are crashing out

One popular meme format likened the fight between Musk and Trump to a fight between two catty women, akin to something you might see on a particularly trashy reality TV show. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even weighed in using a similar format, responding to a question from a reporter by saying "Oh, man, the girls are fighting, aren't they?" The girls are fighting indeed.

What if there were two Drakes?

this is like kendrick vs drake but with two drakes — Fred Delicious 🍆 (@Fred_Delicious) June 5, 2025 Source: Twitter/@Fred_Delicious

Another popular format suggested that the feud between Musk and Trump was a little bit like the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, which famously culminated in Kendrick Lamar destroying Drake at the Super Bowl. The one key difference, though, is that in this feud, both participants are Drake. "This is like Kendrick vs. Drake but with two Drakes," Fred Delicious posted on X.

Maybe the feud was a celebration of Pride month.

This messy Trump-Musk breakup is truly the gayest thing about pride month — Josh Sorbe (@joshsorbe) June 5, 2025 Source: Twitter/@joshsorbe

There were also those, including Josh Sorbe, a spokesman for the Democratic Senate Judiciary Committee, who suggested that this breakup between two men was really just a celebration of Pride month. "This messy Trump-Musk breakup is truly the gayest think about Pride month," he wrote.

Some people took the opportunity to poke fun at Fox News

CNN: Trump v Musk

MSNBC: Trump v Musk

Local News: Trump v Musk

Random guy at Target: Trump v Musk

Literally everyone in my text messages: Trump v Musk

Fox: is a zebra a horse? — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) June 5, 2025 Source: Twitter/@Angry_Staffer

Although many of the comments about the feud dealt directly with the two men involved, there was also a strong subset of jokes about how Fox News was likely to cover the incident, or more accurately, how likely they were not to cover it at all.

Plenty of people knew this day would come.

the whole Trump-Musk thing was like a sopranos subplot that you knew was going to end catastrophically just not when — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 5, 2025 Source: Twitter/@RepJayapal

Among all the celebrations of the feud, both for its substance and its entertainment value, there were also people who felt like all of this was inevitable.

Some people saw it as a distraction.

The craziest thing about this fight between Trump and Elon Musk is that Republicans are trying to take away health care from 16 million people to pay for tax cuts for billionaires. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 5, 2025