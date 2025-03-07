Is Elon Musk an Engineer or Does He Just Hire Them? Understanding His Role in Innovation Can someone be considered an engineer if they don't have a degree in engineering? By Trisha Faulkner Published March 7 2025, 1:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Elon Musk is behind some of the most ambitious tech projects — Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company. There, however, is one question about Elon that people can’t seem to agree on. Is Elon Musk an engineer, or is he just the guy with big ideas and the money to make them happen?

His official title at SpaceX includes "chief engineer," which, at first glance, might seem like the end of the debate. But, let’s be real: If you own the company, you can give yourself whatever title you want. What people are really asking is whether Elon actually does the engineering work or if he’s just surrounds himself with other people who do it. To answer that, we need to look at both his background and how much hands-on involvement he really has.

Is Elon Musk an engineer and does he have an engineering background?

Short answer? Not in the traditional sense. Elon has degrees in physics and economics from the University of Pennsylvania, but he never got an engineering degree. That doesn’t mean he’s clueless, though. He’s always been a hardcore science and tech guy — he reportedly taught himself programming as a kid and sold his first game at 12.

Does being a self-taught engineer count? Turns out, that depends on who you ask. In a Reddit thread discussing whether Elon qualifies as an engineer, one user put it bluntly, "He's not sitting at a desk doing CAD models or running simulations. He asks the right questions and makes high-level decisions, but that's not the same as actually being an engineer."

That seems to be the general consensus across several Reddit and Quora threads — he’s knowledgeable, but he’s not the one crunching the numbers or drafting blueprints. Instead, he reads up on the technical details, absorbs information from experts, and then pushes his engineers to do things they might not have thought possible.

So, does Elon do any engineering?

This is where things get interesting, and the debate gets a little heated. While Elon may not have an engineering degree, plenty of actual engineers have said he knows his stuff. According to people who have worked at SpaceX (per Reddit), he’s not just a passive CEO — he gets directly involved in technical discussions, challenges design choices, and insists on understanding the details.

One Redditor who claimed to have worked with him at Tesla described it like this: "He’s not an engineer in the sense that he’s writing code or designing circuits, but he understands the underlying physics better than most people in the room."

That tracks with what we know about how Elon operates. He’s obsessed with first principles thinking — a problem-solving method that breaks everything down to its most basic truths. This is how he approached SpaceX’s early struggles with rocket costs. Instead of accepting that rockets were expensive, he asked, “What are the raw materials that make up a rocket, and how much do they actually cost?” That kind of thinking led to SpaceX building reusable rockets, slashing launch costs, and shaking up the entire aerospace industry.

There are some engineers that don’t consider Elon to be one of them.

Not everyone is convinced, though. There’s a big difference between understanding engineering concepts and actually being an engineer. In many fields, the title "engineer" isn’t just something you claim, it’s something you earn. Civil engineers, for example, need degrees and licenses to legally call themselves engineers.

That’s why some people take issue with Elon calling himself one. As one Reddit user in an engineering thread put it, "I’ve spent years getting my engineering degree and passing certification exams. Meanwhile, this guy just reads some books and calls himself an engineer?" Others understood where this individual was coming from. If engineering is a profession with strict qualifications, then Elon doesn’t fit the mold. On the other hand, if engineering is about solving complex problems using science and technology, then maybe he does.

So, is he an engineer or not?

Honestly, it depends on how you define the word. If you think being an engineer requires a formal degree, a license, and hands-on design work … then no, Elon is not an engineer. He’s a technical leader who understands engineering, but he’s not sitting at a desk writing equations.