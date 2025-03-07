What Did Comedian Bill Burr Say About Elon Musk to Get His X Account Flagged? "I made fun of the f--king Twitter guy," Bill claimed on an episode of his podcast. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 7 2025, 11:47 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Comedian Bill Burr has never been shy about speaking his mind. Furthermore, he’s no stranger of making headlines for his scathing comments about billionaire Elon Musk. In February 2025, the ongoing tension between Bill and Elon escalated. After calling Elon out on an episode of his Monday Morning Podcast, Bill claimed that his X (formerly Twitter) account was mysteriously flagged. Bill clarified it was mysterious because he rarely used his account.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Elon really strike back at Bill over something he said? More importantly, what exactly did Bill Burr say about Elon Musk that may have led to his X account being flagged?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What did Bill Burr say about Elon Musk on his podcast?

On the Feb. 17, 2025, episode of his Monday Morning Podcast, Bill reminded his listeners he had previously gone after Elon over the Nazi salute he performed during President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Bill claims that Elon must’ve caught wind of what he said and wasn’t happy about it. During his rant, Bill mocked Elon, saying, “I made fun of the f--king Twitter guy for f--king sieg heiling not once, but twice.”

Bill then expressed that he was both tickled and shocked while he was browsing his emails and discovered his X account had been flagged. He proceeded to call Elon a “f--king baby” several times. Then, he admitted the whole thing was a bit ironic considering he didn’t even use his X account anymore. “What a f--king baby,” Bill said on his podcast. “Just like Hitler. A f--king baby.”

Article continues below advertisement

What has Bill said about Elon in the past?

This isn’t the first time Bill has taken shots at Elon. In previous episodes of his Monday Morning Podcast, he has mocked the Tesla CEO, accusing him of taking credit for other people’s work and acting like “some sort of genius.” A resurfaced clip shows Bill going off on Elon unprovoked.

Given their history, many fans saw the alleged flagging of Bill’s X account as more than a coincidence. Some speculated that Elon, or someone under his leadership, may have specifically targeted Bill in response to his comments.

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk's Nazi salute is at the center of the controversy.

At President Trump’s inauguration, Elon made a gesture that some interpreted as a Nazi salute. In a video from the event, Elon can be seen placing his hand over his heart before emphatically extending his arm outward. While some defended the gesture, others, including Bill, thought it was clearly a Nazi salute.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Bill’s controversy raise free speech concerns on X?

The situation has sparked conversations about free speech on X. Since purchasing the platform, Elon has repeatedly claimed to champion free expression, vowing to make X a place where people can speak their minds without censorship. However, Bill’s claims raise the question: Does that free speech extend to those who criticize Elon himself?