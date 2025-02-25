Elon Musk's Grandparents: Why His Family Tree Sparks Controversy How similar are Elon Musk's beliefs to that of his grandparents? By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 25 2025, 1:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Elon Musk’s family history is just as fascinating as his career. The billionaire entrepreneur, known for revolutionizing space travel and electric vehicles, comes from a lineage of adventurers, innovators, and — according to some — controversial figures. While many are curious about the role his grandparents played in shaping his upbringing, their past has also sparked heated debates.

Some critics argue that Elon’s family history raises ethical questions, while others insist that blaming him for the beliefs of relatives he barely knew is unfair. So, who were Elon Musk’s grandparents? Why do they continue to be a topic of discussion? Here’s what we know.

Elon Musk’s maternal grandparents were adventurers and political activists.

Elon’s maternal grandfather, Joshua Haldeman, was an American-born chiropractor and political activist who later became a Canadian citizen. He gained attention in the 1930s and 1940s for his involvement in the Technocracy movement, which promoted the idea that society should be led by engineers and technical experts rather than politicians. His views led to clashes with the Canadian government. At one point, he was arrested for his political activities.

In 1950, Joshua moved his family — including his wife, Winnifred Haldeman, and their children — to South Africa in search of a new life. There, Joshua and Winnifred became known for their adventurous spirit, piloting small planes across the continent and even embarking on a daring flight from South Africa to Australia.

While their story sounds like something out of a movie, Joshua’s political beliefs have raised eyebrows. Some historians note that his views aligned with a movement that sought to replace democracy with technocratic rule, sparking concerns about his ideology.

Walter and Cora Musk had British and South African roots.

On Elon’s father’s side, his grandfather, Walter Musk, was a South African with British ancestry. He married Cora, an Englishwoman from Liverpool. While this side of Elon’s family has not generated much controversy, it adds to his diverse heritage. Unlike Joshua and Winnifred, Walter and Cora largely stayed out of the political spotlight. Little is known about their lives, as most discussions about Elon’s lineage focus on Joshua’s side of the family.

Were Elon’s grandparents linked to the Nazis?

Because of Joshua’s controversial past, some online rumors have suggested that Elon’s family had ties to the Nazi Party. However, these claims have been debunked by fact-checkers such as Snopes. There is no evidence that any of Elon’s grandparents were affiliated with Nazi ideology or activities. That being said, Joshua was an open supporter of apartheid-era South Africa and expressed views that many today would consider problematic.

Very interesting. Elon Musk's dad talks about Elon's maternal grandparents, who were in the Nazi party in Canada and moved to South Africa because they supported the Apartheid regime. pic.twitter.com/4nFMtFdR5b — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 25, 2024

Can Elon be judged by his grandfather’s beliefs?

This is where the debate gets complicated. Some argue that Joshua’s beliefs are worth examining, especially given Elon’s own interest in technological governance and AI-driven decision-making. On the other hand, Elon was only 3 years old when Joshua passed away in 1974. He never had the chance to develop a meaningful relationship with him, let alone adopt his ideology.

Even The New Yorker has pointed out that holding Elon accountable for his grandfather’s views is a stretch. While Joshua’s past is undeniably part of the family’s history, there’s no direct evidence that it shaped Elon’s personal beliefs or business practices.