A MAGA Influencer More Than 20 Years Younger Than Elon Musk Claims They Share a Child

If there's one thing you can say for certain about Elon Musk, it's that he seems to love to create smaller versions of himself with multiple women. Just call him the Nick Cannon of the tech world. So when a woman came forward to claim that she had Elon Musk's 13th child, the claim wasn't too out of left field. Especially since the woman, influencer Ashley St. Clair, is known for sharing some of Elon's political and social beliefs, a la Donald Trump.

But did Elon really father his 13th child with a woman young enough to be, well, his 13th child herself? The rumored age gap between the two is 27 years. But, according to Ashley via a social media post and an interview she later gave, she did indeed have a child with Elon after he DM'd her. So, what's the truth? She has been vocal about her side of the story.

Did Elon Musk have a 13th child in secret?

Ashley made her first public claim about having Elon's 13th child in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Feb. 14, 2025. She wrote that she originally chose not to reveal who her child's father was. Elon is also not named as the father in the birth certificate of the alleged child. But, according to Ashley on X, she wanted to share the news herself before it was shared by the media.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world," Ashley wrote on X. "Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause. intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words. Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off limits for journalists



Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while. — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

Ashley also told the New York Post that she was allegedly told to keep her pregnancy off social media and private and that she was "completely isolated" to keep the pregnancy a secret. She also told the outlet that she was told she wasn't allowed to tell anyone except those closest to her about the pregnancy at all. She has not released any photos of the alleged child she shares with Elon.

Elon Musk has kids with multiple women.

Aside from Elon's alleged 13th child with Ashley, he has 12 children with multiple women. His child, X, who he is often seen with publicly, isn't the only child he shares with his ex Grimes. They have two other kids together. He also has five children, and he had one child who died at 10 weeks old, with his ex-wife Justine Wilson. In total, though, he has confirmed children from three different women.