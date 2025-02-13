Elon Musk's Ex, Grimes, Addresses Their Son Being at the White House Press Conference
Grimes said she felt her and Elon Musk's eldest son "should not be in public like this."
When Elon Musk brought his son, X Æ A-Xii "X," to attend President Donald Trump's latest executive order in February 2025, many were surprised to see him in the Oval Office, including Elon's ex, Grimes.
Grimes, real name Claire Elise Boucher, took to social media to address the father-son moment after he went viral while attending the event. Here's what the singer said.
Grimes responded to Elon Musk bringing their son, X, to the White House on social media.
Amid their son going viral for possibly telling Trump, "You're not the President. Go away," Grimes shared that she felt he had no business accompanying his dad at the White House. Underneath a fan's post telling the artist how "polite" he was at the Oval Office and that she "raised him well," Grimes scolded her ex's decision.
"He should not be in public like this," Grimes told the fan. "I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."
X was born in 2021 during the billionaire's four-year relationship with Grimes.
The pair ended their relationship in 2022 and have since been in a contentious court battle for her to have parental rights over their son. Grimes also wants her parental rights established for the couple's two other children, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus.
While Elon's ex was against their son at the White House with him, Trump seemingly approved of his presence.
Before the press conference, Elon's initiative to decrease the federal workforce under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was discussed, and he complimented X in front of reporters and on camera.
"This is X, and he's a great guy — high IQ," he shared in a video obtained by NBC News. "High-IQ individual."
In addition to X and his other children with Grimes, Elon has nine other children from previous relationships. The Tesla CEO lost his first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, in 2002.