Was 'Reuters' Really Paid $9 Million by the Department of Defense? Elon Musk Claims Yes While it owns the 'Reuters' news agency, Thomson Reuters also has a branch that works in data defense. By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 13 2025, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: Mega

While folks are still debating whether Elon Musk’s son X told Donald Trump, "You're not the president, you need to leave," Elon has shifted focus to even bigger allegations. He’s now claiming that Reuters was paid millions of dollars for a "large-scale social deception" project. Elon hinted on Feb. 12, 2025, that he would be investigating Reuters’s records next in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "I wonder how much money Reuters is getting from the government? Let’s find out."

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after, he reiterated his claims in a pinned post by Mario Nawfal, accusing Reuters of being paid millions by the U.S. government for "large-scale social deception" and calling the media outlet a "total scam." Before you take sides or assume that the government paid Reuters to shift its stance, let’s take a step back and examine the facts. Jumping to conclusions without all the details only contributes to the spread of fake news — and who wants that? So, let’s dig in.

Elon Musk claims 'Reuters' received millions in "large scale social deception" project. But did they?

Source: Mega

Elon’s claims that Reuters received millions from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) come from a purchase order shared by Mario Nawfal. Mario says Reuters was paid $9 million for a project that began in September 2018 and ran through November 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

In it, the awarding agency is listed as the DoD, and the recipient is Thomson Reuters Special Services LLC. The description of the project is listed as "Active Social Engineering Defense (ASED) Large Scale Social Deception (LSD)." At first glance, it certainly looks troubling, doesn’t it? But perhaps — just perhaps — Elon jumped the gun in pinning this and reiterating that Reuters received millions without first breaking down the facts.

Reuters was paid millions of dollars by the US government for “large scale social deception”.



That is literally what it says on the purchase order! They’re a total scam.



Just wow. https://t.co/GGxoVQSwN8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

First and foremost, let’s break down the project name piece by piece so we can all better understand it. "Active Social Engineering Defense" likely refers to a cybersecurity or threat prevention service — specifically, defense against social engineering. Social engineering tactics include things like phishing, where scammers send emails or texts posing as legitimate companies but are actually trying to steal people's information.

Now, "Large Scale Social Deception" could refer to protecting the DoD from large-scale social deception, meaning stopping scammers who use social engineering tactics to pose as the government and try to steal private information from people, such as social security numbers or other sensitive details. Doesn’t that seem more reasonable than the idea that the DoD paid Reuters to deceive the public and actually wrote it down in a document, creating a traceable paper trail?

Article continues below advertisement

If you read it, the award was made under Trump in 2018. — KT "Special CIA Operation" (@KremlinTrolls) February 13, 2025

Also, Thomson Reuters Special Services LLC is a data defense company.

What further justifies this notion is that the recipient, Thomson Reuters Special Services LLC, is a company that provides solutions to governments and global institutions to help them "mitigate risk, illuminate networks, and make informed decisions," according to the company’s website. While it owns the Reuters news agency, Thomson Reuters also has a branch that works in data defense.