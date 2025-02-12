Wait, Did Elon Musk's Son X Really Say to Trump, "You're Not the President, You Need to Leave"? "When you buy the president’s election, you own the president." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 12 2025, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Claims that Elon Musk is secretly running the U.S. while Donald Trump takes a back seat just got a little more fuel, thanks to a viral clip of Elon in the Oval Office, seemingly taking charge while Trump sits there, just listening. In the video, Elon is heard talking about "restoring democracy," and his sidekick — aka his son — is caught mouthing something to Trump. Many now believe he's saying, "You're not the president, you need to go away.' Wait, what?

Here's the thing — Elon's son does say something to Trump, and neither of them look amused. If anything, Trump just looks away, as if brushing it off. So, did Elon's son really tell Trump he's not the president?

Did Elon Musk's son say "You're not the president" to Donald Trump?

Source: Mega

It's not entirely clear if Elon's son told President Trump, "You're not the president, you need to leave," but the audio caught on a hot mic definitely sounds like something similar. During a press conference on Feb. 11, 2025, Elon, joined by his son X, is seen standing by the president’s desk.

While Elon is mid-statement, X appears to mouth something to Trump. It certainly sounds like, "You're not the president, you need to leave," but the "you're not the president" part isn't entirely clear. However, we're about 99 percent certain on the "you need to leave" part. It’s a bold comment coming from a 4-year-old, but then again — look who his father is!

Pop quiz: People are saying the kid says “you’re not the president you need to go away” — do y’all hear it too?



Until Elon decides to clarify what little X actually said — or someone else who was present speaks up — we won’t know for sure. But based on their facial expressions, it’s safe to assume it wasn’t exactly a compliment.

And apparently, that wasn’t all X had to say to Trump. Instagram user @tizzyent pointed out that X also seemed to mouth something strikingly similar to: "I want you to shut your f--king mouth." Again, this hasn’t been confirmed, and for now, all we have is lip reading and a barely audible voice — but wow.

People now believe X did say exactly that, arguing that his father "bought the election" and is the real power behind the scenes. (Though, standing in the Oval Office holding press briefings isn’t exactly "behind the curtain.") Others think that if X did say it, he was simply repeating what he's heard at home.

Why is Elon Musk holding press briefings in the Oval Office?