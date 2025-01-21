Grimes’s Political Views Are Murky at Best — Let’s Take a Look at What She Might Believe In Grimes was "really, really obsessed with the Soviet Union in high school." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 21 2025, 12:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If it weren't for her previous relationship with Elon Musk, the world probably wouldn't be nearly as interested in Grimes as it currently is. Her real name is Claire Boucher and she specializes in the kind of music any fan of The Matrix undoubtedly loves. Most of her albums touch on themes involving fantasy, science fiction, environmentalism, and feminism. Like many artists, she tries on looks and sounds as if she is in a department store trying to land on a new outfit.

That fluidity also lends itself to Grimes's political views, as she has redefined them several times since as far back as her high school days. Fun fact, she quoted Joseph Stalin in her senior year high school yearbook, though she later clarified it had something to do with art being oppressed in her school. With that in mind, let's take a look at her politics, if we can find them.

What are Grimes's political views? It's a bit of a buffet.

According to Newsweek, Grimes added context to the controversial Stalin quote from her high school yearbook after it went viral on social media. "Gaiety is the most outstanding feature of the soviet union [sic]," it read, under a photo of the teenager. In a since-deleted TikTok, the entertainer said she was "really, really obsessed with the Soviet Union in high school," but was using that quote to criticize her school's administration after they kicked out a ton of her artist friends.

Grimes went on to say it was a dark joke, and while she believes there are many "redeeming qualities about communism," she was not a communist. In March 2022 within a larger thread on X, Grimes denied being a "capitalist democrat" and said she doesn't "ascribe [sic] to any political party or economic model that currently exists." Almost three years later, Grimes doubled down on not being a communist in a post to X, then said she might be a capitalist but thinks the incentives are bad.

How did Elon Musk and Grimes meet?

Some believe that Grimes's rapidly changing politics can be traced back to her relationship with billionaire technocrat Elon Musk, which began in 2018. The couple was first spotted together at the 2018 Met Gala, which immediately sparked rumors of a relationship, per People Magazine. Evidently, this began with a flirty exchange on X a month prior to the flashy event.