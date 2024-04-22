Home > Entertainment What Happened at Grimes' Coachella Set? DJ Shares Lessons Learned "I always handle every aspect of my show myself — to save time this was one of the first times I've outsourced essential things." By Melissa Willets Apr. 22 2024, Updated 11:46 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The trendiest music festival in all the land is bound to create some high drama. One example this year involves Grimes' weekend one Coachella set, which didn't exactly kick off as planned (or did it)?

Read on to find out what happened at Grimes' Coachella set that has everyone talking, including how the DJ responded to the glitch, and what fans are saying.

So, what happened at Grimes' Coachella set?

Grimes took to X to explain that a technical glitch resulted in a delay in her performance during weekend one of Coachella. During the pause, a seemingly pre-planned video involving technical snafus played for the audience. In her lengthy tweet, Grimes also shared the exact reasons that fans had to wait a hot minute. "I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight," she tweeted on April 14, 2024.

The performer went on to say she wanted to come back strong, and added, "I always handle every aspect of my show myself — to save time this was one of the first times I've outsourced essential things."

"I had a bad feeling beforehand," Grimes admitted before going on to share the lessons learned from the technical delay, including that if you want something done right, you have to do it yourself. The second lesson is NSFW! The gist is that it's OK to be, um, bossy if you want to get your way.

And the third lesson? "Probably pretend it's fine and engage with the crowd rather than spend a whole show slumped over the desk trying to fix software when you're meant to be entertaining," Grimes said.

#Grimes makes fun of her own Weekend 1 set in her Weekend 2 set intro.



Coachella coverage: https://t.co/QsapCPtBjF pic.twitter.com/wC9uvPBlg5 — Dorothy Elder (@dorthelder) April 21, 2024

Finally, Grimes promised not to let the delay, which was captured by a fan at the festival, happen again, and declared, "Next week will be flawless [and] everything will run through my hands." The good news is that it seems the second weekend did go off without a hitch, and her fans weren't even that mad at the delay.

Fans were still impressed with Grimes' Coachella set despite a technical delay.

It seems no one was all that upset about the delay, except Grimes. Fans responded to the performer's apology by assuring her that the set was actually awesome. One fan said the "organized chaos" was a great way to infuse "drama" into the performance.

honestly your set was still incredible even with the issues, and the new music sounds insane. i can't imagine how stressful that must have been for you, but the screams of frustration in the midst of songs were kinda a vibe. can't wait to hear next weeks set <3 — emi (@scyberelf) April 14, 2024

Meanwhile, some people speculated that the delay was actually a way to get press, especially given that the video was at the ready, and that there wasn't anything wrong in the first place.

"It’s Coachella weekend two and Grimes has successfully captured the entire audience, who are watching to see if she messes up again but this time she delivers the sickest most flawless set anyone has ever seen……and in one PR move, she claims total domination over Coachella '24," tweeted one such person.