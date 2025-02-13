Elon Musk Insists He Only Does Ketamine Once Every Other Week — Details Explained "I don’t really have a situation where I can be not mentally acute for an extended period of time," says Elon Musk. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 13 2025, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, ketamine was first developed in the1960s and was used as a battlefield anesthetic in the Vietnam War. A decade later it started showing up on the underground drug scene and was used by people interested in mind-altering experiences called "k-holes." It often has hallucinogenic effects and makes the user feel disconnected, or disassociated, from their body.

It wasn't until 2000 that ketamine became an option in terms of treating depression. That's when Yale published the first randomized controlled trial to demonstrate ketamine’s antidepressant effects. Leaps and bounds have been made in this area in the 25 years since that trial. Now, ketamine is a topic of discussion for both good and bad reasons. Here's what we know about Elon Musk's ketamine use.

Elon Musk claims his ketamine use is totally fine.

In a March 2024 interview with Don Lemon, Elon was asked about his ketamine use. The Tesla founder has not shied away about the fact that he uses it for medicinal purposes. "There are times when I have sort of a … negative chemical state in my brain, like depression I guess, or depression that’s not linked to any negative news, and ketamine is helpful for getting one out of the negative frame of mind," he explained to Don. To combat this, Elon said he uses a small amount every other week.

Many have wondered if Elon's seemingly nonstop late-night postings to X can be attributed to the fact that he might be on ketamine. Elon said he is "almost always sober" in those moments while adding that he never drinks alcohol and doesn't "know how to smoke pot." Regarding the overuse of ketamine, Elon said that's not possible because he wouldn't be able to get any work done. "I don’t really have a situation where I can be not mentally acute for an extended period of time," he said.

Elon Musk has been accused of using a lot of recreational drugs.

The conversation between Don Lemon and Elon Musk occurred two months after a bombshell piece in the Wall Street Journal in which those close to the billionaire alleged that he frequently indulges in recreational drug use. They were concerned this could have "major consequences not just for his health, but also the six companies and billions in assets he oversees," per the outlet.

Sources who knew Elon said he has used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms at private parties all over the world. In order to navigate this, attendees allegedly had to sign nondisclosure agreements or were forced to give up their phones in order to join in the fun. Despite his claims that he doesn't know how to smoke pot, witnesses have said they've seen Elon smoke it in public. In fact, he was recorded smoking pot while recording an interview with Joe Rogan.

His alleged recreational drug use goes back to 2018 when he reportedly took multiple tabs of acid at a party he was throwing in Los Angeles. The following year, he reportedly took magic mushrooms in Mexico, and in 2021, he reportedly used his ketamine prescription for a good time with his brother Kimbal Musk at a house party during Art Basel. Alex Spiro, an attorney for Elon, said his client is "regularly and randomly drug tested at SpaceX and has never failed a test."