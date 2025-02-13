Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Is a Successful Entrepreneur in His Own Right Elon Musk's brother took a different course through life than he did. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 13 2025, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kimbalmusk

The past few weeks have made it clear that Elon Musk is one of the most powerful people in America, and therefore in the world. As we've come to learn more about all the ways that Musk is changing things inside the federal government, many also want to learn more about Musk's personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

Yes, he can sometimes be seen with his young son in tow, but Musk's children aren't his only family. He also has two younger siblings, including a brother named Kimbal. Here's what we know about Kimbal and how the two of them get along.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Elon Musk's brother?

Elon Musk's brother Kimbal was raised along with Elon and their sister Tosca by their parents, Errol and Maye Musk. The three grew up together in Pretoria, South Africa, and were all raised together until their parents divorced in 1979. After that, Elon went to live with his father, while the other two stayed with their mother. It was apparently Elon's idea to live with his father, in part because he felt bad for him.

Maye, meanwhile, said that her husband was abusive throughout the marriage. "Everybody I knew called him 'the Pig' because he treated me so badly in public. And I was too scared to tell anyone [about his violence]," she told Harper's Bazaar. “He was very rich, but he made sure I had nothing. Once the kids were living with me, they visited their father some weekends. He would throw out everything they arrived with, so I had to buy them all new clothes and school things."

Article continues below advertisement

Kimbal Musk is much more into food than his brother.

Kimbal is a board member of Tesla and SpaceX, but his real passions lie in the world of food. He is a chef, and he attended the French Culinary Institute in 2001 and later co-founded a restaurant called The Kitchen. “Growing up, I cooked in the house, and when I cooked everyone would sit down and eat, and it was just kind of the way I connected with my family,” Kimbal told The Guardian in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

"I used to throw cooking parties in university. Everyone would come over — sometimes you’d just do a mac and cheese, but if you do that better than everyone else you can get people to come to you," he continued. He also cooked for the firefighters in Manhattan in the aftermath of 9/11 for a full six weeks while he was a culinary student in New York.

Kimbal has also been involved in the founding of several other companies, including Zip2, an online city guide that he and Elon sold in 1999, and two non-profits focused on creating green spaces for students and in city environments. In 2018, he married environmental activist Christiana Wyly.