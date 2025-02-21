Grimes Says Elon Musk Ignores Texts Regarding Their Sick Child — She Tries Reaching Him on X "I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation," said Grimes in a post to X. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 21 2025, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@grimes; X/@Grimezsz

When it comes to Elon Musk as a father, what we've learned about his parenting style isn't always great. In July 2024, his transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson spoke with NBC News regarding how he treated her as a child. Vivian said he was always cruel and was barely there when she was growing up. She described him as cold, quick to anger, and uncaring.

Many have criticized the fact that Elon brings his son X Æ A-Xii, better known as X, to professional work functions. Little X has popped up on SpaceX livestreams, in meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and even in the Oval Office. Elon fathered X with experimental pop star Grimes, who took to X (formerly Twitter) in February 2025 because she says one of their children was having a medical crisis and she couldn't reach her former partner. Here's what we know.

Grimes says Elon Musk's child is having a medical crisis and he's not responding to her texts.

In a series of since-deleted posts to X that quickly went viral on Feb. 20, Grimes asked Elon to please respond to their "child's medical crisis." It's unclear if she was referring to X, as the couple shares three children. "I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention," she wrote.

Grimes then asked her former partner to "designate or hire someone" who will talk to her, if he is unwilling or unable to do so. The couple was previously locked in a custody battle that lasted a little over two years and ended in November 2024, per Business Insider. The outcome was not made public.