Billy Corgan and Bill Burr Might Share More Than a First Name — They Could Be Brothers "I think he might be one of your father's illegitimate children." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 22 2025, 1:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

With all the upsetting conspiracy theories in the world, it sure is nice when an objectively silly one comes across our desks. Obviously there are the classics, such as birds aren't real or the moon landing was faked. May we never forget the long-running conspiracy theory that our government is actually run by reptilians. I would happily bow to my snake overlord if it meant I could act out my favorite scenes from Anaconda. And of course we have two words for you: Denver airport.

Article continues below advertisement

There is a conspiracy theory making the rounds that will undoubtedly tug the heartstrings of all the '90s kids. It involves an alternative rockstar and a not-so-alternative comic. While they didn't walk into a bar, they did sit down for a podcast where one important question was addressed. Are Billy Corgan and Bill Burr related? Does a bullet have butterfly wings? Let's investigate.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Billy Corgan and Bill Burr related? We sure hope so!

In November 2024, former Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan was a guest on Howie Mandel's podcast where he revealed that he could be related to comedian Bill Burr. They do bare a striking resemblance. The conversation started when Howie was informed that he was using the wrong photo for Corgan's appearance. Behind the America's Got Talent judge was a picture of Burr.

When asked if Corgan is often mistaken for Burr, he said he has a story about the comic that he had never told before. "Most of my friends don't even know this story," said Corgan. The journey begins a decade ago at a birthday party for Corgan's brother. While there, his stepmother asked her musician stepson if he knew who Bill Burr was. Corgan did not but when pulled a photo of Burr, he was struck by how much he looked like his father. Howie gasped.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked why she brought this up, Corgan's stepmother replied, "I think he might be one of your father's illegitimate children." This would have happened when Corgan's dad was a traveling musician. "There is no joke in this," Corgan assured Howie. "This is a true story." Corgan goes on to say that the timeline matched up because he was once told by his father that he has a half-brother named Bill, who is around the same age.

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Corgan and Bill Burr have since discussed this on Howie's podcast.

Almost two months after this bombshell of a story, Corgan and Burr both guested on Howie's podcast. Here's the thing, Burr had no idea this was happening. As Corgan entered the studio, Burr looked Howie dead in his face and called him an a--hole. Corgan was under the impression that Burr knew this was happening. "That's what he does," said Burr.