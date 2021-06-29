The Birds Aren't Real Movement Is Coming to a City Near You

The birds work for the bourgeoisie. Or, at least, that's what the Birds Aren't Real movement wants you to believe.

Founded by 20-year-old Peter McIndoe, the Birds Aren't Real movement claims that all of the birds in America were replaced with "identical drone replicas designed to spy on the American public" in a series of claims that are just as wild and outlandish as the infamous QAnon theories circulating the internet. But what exactly is this movement? It's going on tour to a rally new you.