We Haven’t Been to the Moon for Years — Why Did We Stop?

Human beings are probably the only species that isn't innately specialized. We've got pretty well-developed brains, we're at the top of the food chain, and we can make smartphones. Pretty much every other living thing out there is born specialized. Squirrels, for instance, are more than happy to climb trees, gather nuts, and mate. They don't need to write screenplays or become CEOs.

But humans can do some pretty extraordinary things. We went to the moon, for instance. But we haven't been in a long time. So why did we stop?