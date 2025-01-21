What's the Real Difference Between the Roman Salute and Nazi Salute? Elon Musk made what appeared to be a fascist gesture at President Trump's inauguration rally. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 21 2025, 10:03 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/The Independent

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has sparked outrage after reportedly making fascist-style salutes during celebrations following Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. After thanking Trump supporters, Musk placed his hand over his heart, then extended his arm diagonally above his head, with his palm facing down and fingers outstretched.

Article continues below advertisement

This gesture quickly stirred controversy online, with many drawing comparisons to the salute associated with Adolf Hitler. Others, however, suggested it resembled the Roman salute, which is also known as the "fascist salute" and was later adopted by the Nazis. For now, let's explore the differences between the Roman salute and the Nazi salute.

Article continues below advertisement

What's the difference between the Roman salute and the Nazi salute?

The Roman salute and the Nazi salute may appear strikingly similar at first glance. And that's because the Nazi salute was inspired by the Roman salute. The Roman salute predates the Nazi salute by many centuries, with its roots going back to ancient Rome. It is thought to have originally been a ceremonial gesture in ancient Rome, used to show respect, loyalty, or allegiance to the state. But it was adopted by fascist leaders and has become known as the "fascist salute."

The Nazi salute is deeply connected to the horrors of Nazi rule. It became a symbol of oppression and hate during the rise of Adolf Hitler's rule, used to reinforce Nazi authority, promote its ideology, and intimidate both citizens and enemies of the regime. According to the BBC, "The Roman salute was widely used in Italy by Benito Mussolini's Fascist Party before later being adopted by Adolf Hitler in Germany."

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk responded to the backlash caused by his gesture.

After many took to social media and accused Elon Musk of making a fascist gesture at Trump's inauguration rally, he responded on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired." He added a sleeping face emoji at the end to emphasize his point.

This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety.



It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on… — ADL (@ADL) January 20, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which advocates against antisemitism, also came to Musk's defense. The organization wrote on X, "It seems that [Elon Musk] made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge."

They further expressed, "In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath. This is a new beginning. Let's hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead."