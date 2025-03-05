Elon Musk's Haircut Reminds Some People of One of History's Worst People Elon Musk doesn't really have a new haircut, but that didn't stop people from making fun of him. By Joseph Allen Published March 5 2025, 12:12 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@MorningBrew

As he has made clear in recent weeks, Elon Musk is working a lot right now. He's sleeping on couches and in offices, and posting on X (formerly Twitter) so much that people are starting to wonder when he sleeps. Given all that activity, it was a surprise to some when images of the world's richest man surfaced online that appeared to show him with a new hairdo.

Following the circulation of these images, many wanted to know more about them, especially because of the strange historical echoes they seemed to bring up. Here's what we know about Elon Musk's hair.



Did Elon Musk get a new haircut?

While the images are of Musk, they are actually old and do not reflect his hairstyle at the moment. The images show Musk with the hair on the back and sides of his head shaved, while the top remains intact. The look reminded many of the way Nazis used to cut their hair, and specifically of Adolf Hitler. While we don't know whether Musk went into a barbershop and said, "Give me the Hitler," it's important to remember that these images are old.

If Musk has gotten his hair cut in the past few weeks, he hasn't shown it off. Most of the time when he's photographed in public he's wearing an all-black MAGA hat. The images appear to be from 2021 from Miami Beach. More recently, Musk has sported a more standard haircut, although again, sleeping on the floor does not suggest that the billionaire is spending much time on personal grooming.

The internet isn't loving the look.

Although the photos are old, their resurfacing on the internet led to a good old-fashioned roasting, a lot of which happened on X, a platform that Musk owns. "Elon Musk went to his barber and said 'Sieg Heil and tight,'" one person wrote. "Musk told the barber to only shave his real hair. They left the toupe part alone," another person added. It's unclear what motivated Musk to get that haircut at the time, but plenty of people thought he had done it for Trump's congressional address.

Elon Musk went to his barber and said "sieg heil and tight." pic.twitter.com/j6DmvVN1Pw — Alex (@alexplainl8er) March 5, 2025 Source: Twitter/@alexplainl8er

Of course, just because a haircut happens to resemble one that was frequently donned by Nazis doesn't necessarily mean that the person sporting that cut is actually a Nazi. In the case of Musk, though, some online have cited other evidence that seems to support the claim. Regardless, the haircut is not as recent as it seems. It seems that Musk's government takeover did not require a new 'do.