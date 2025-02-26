What Did Sarah Roberts Say in Her TikTok Video About Elon Musk? The FBI Gets Involved Sarah Roberts is under investigation after Elon Musk caught wind of her video directed at him on TikTok. By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 26 2025, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Megan and TikTok/@SarahCRoberts

Ever scroll through TikTok and stumble across something so wild you have to watch it twice? That’s exactly what happened when Sarah Roberts posted a video about Elon Musk that quickly spiraled into controversy. Her comments didn’t just spark outrage, they got the FBI involved.

Despite having just a few thousand followers, her video was reshared on X (formerly Twitter) where Elon himself reacted to it. From there, things escalated pretty quickly. What exactly did Sarah Roberts say on TikTok about Elon Musk that caused things to spiral out of control? Could she face legal trouble for what she said?

What did Sarah Roberts say in her TikTok video about Elon Musk that sparked an FBI probe?

Unfortunately, Sarah made the decision to delete her TikTok account after her video attracted so much attention. However, that wasn’t before the Libs of TikTok account reshared her video on X and called the video to Elon’s attention. According to The New York Post, the reshare of the video on X went viral with over 16 million people viewing it (including Elon himself).

In the shocking video, Sarah dragged her hand across her throat and gestured to wanting someone to “X” Elon. She proceeded to clarify that she meant “assassination” for anyone who didn’t understand her.

As if that weren’t enough, Sarah also bragged about evading taxes for eight years, throwing in a bold challenge: “Arrest me. You don’t have enough people to even investigate me at this point.” The internet was floored. Elon, who is never one to stay quiet, called out the video as a “death threat and admission of multiple counts of tax fraud.” He even tagged U.S. Attorney Ed Martin, who confirmed that legal action was being considered.

Death threat and admission of multiple counts of tax fraud @EagleEdMartin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2025

The FBI opened an investigation following Sarah’s viral TikTok video.

At this point, the situation went beyond social media drama. The FBI has reportedly launched an investigation into Sarah’s statements, focusing on both the alleged threat and her claims about tax evasion. Legal experts weighed in, pointing out that even if she meant it as a joke, threats against public figures aren’t taken lightly.

Furthermore, there is the tax issue. The video went viral and resulted in Sarah bragging to millions of people that she committed tax evasion for just shy of a decade. Those who have reacted to Sarah’s video agree she’s practically begging the IRS to take action.

Sarah deleted her TikTok and locked down her Instagram account after attracting Elon’s attention.

Unsurprisingly, Sarah deleted her TikTok account and locked down her Instagram after the backlash exploded. Unfortunately for her, her video had already been saved and shared all over multiple social media platforms, so the damage was already done.

Social media had a field day. Reacting to the situation one individual summed it up: “How do you go on a public platform, admit to tax fraud, and threaten someone in the same video? The internet is undefeated.” Others speculated whether the IRS would actually investigate her. Across multiple social media platforms, everyone was talking about Sarah's video even after she deleted it.