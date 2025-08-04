Trump Calls Reported Registered Republican Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad “Fantastic” "She’s a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad!” By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 4 2025, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The internet didn't come off of Sydney Sweeney's neck after the Euphoria star made some decisions that didn't sit well with those who once supported her. Days after she came under fire for her American Eagle ad, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," multiple news outlets discovered she registered as a Republican in June 2024, several months before President Donald Trump's presidential race against former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sydney's reported ties to the Republicans caught the party's leader, Donald Trump's attention and support. Here's what to know.

Donald Trump said he approves of Sydney Sweeney's ad after discovering she's a registered Republican.

While speaking to reporters on Sunday, Aug. 3, Trump responded to the reports circulating regarding Sydney's political affiliation. After a reporter mentioned she was a registered Republican, he perked up and expressed his support for her and her American Eagle ad. "She’s a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad!” Trump said during the interview.

“Is that right, is Sydney Sweeney…?" he continued. "You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s what I wouldn’t have known. But I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic!”

Sydney's support from the 47th president came after her American Eagle ad sparked public outrage in late July 2025. The ad was part of the clothing brand's campaign, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans."

In the ad, Sydney is seemingly bragging about her "great jeans," which many of the ad's viewers felt was a pun of her stating her biological genes were superior due to her having blonde hair and blue eyes. The ad was slammed by many online commenters, including Doja Cat, and was also compared to "Nazi propaganda," per Variety. Amid the backlash, American Eagle released a statement denying that the ad was intended to point out Sydney's racial superiority.

"'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story," the company said, per Variety. "We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Sydney Sweeney received support from Trump's White House and Vice President JD Vance.

Trump was late to the party in his support of Sydney and her American Eagle ad. The actor also had the White House on her side, as its communications manager, Steven Cheung, called the uproar regarding the ad an example of "cancel culture run amok" and that the outrage was why Trump won the November 2024 presidential election against former Vice President Kamala Harris.

"This warped, moronic and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024,” Cheung said in a statement. "They’re tired of this bulls--t.”

Vice President JD Vance also weighed in on Sydney and the ad's backlash, saying he felt liberals within the Democratic Party took the ad too seriously. During an episode of the Ruthless podcast, he called the political party "crazy" and mocked them for speaking out against the ad. "My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi," Vance quipped. "That appears to be their actual strategy.”

“I mean, it actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though, which is that you have, like, a normal all-American beautiful girl doing like a normal jeans ad, right?" he continued. "They’re trying to sell, you know, sell jeans to kids in America and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing.