Is Sydney Sweeney Really Selling Her Bathwater? Find out the Details About the Bizarre Product Sydney Sweeney's Hollywood breakthrough finally came when she was cast as Cassie on HBO's 'Euphoria.' By Danielle Jennings Published May 29 2025, 4:12 p.m. ET

Celebrities are known for their unconventional ways that trickle down to all aspects of their lives, but a new product from Sydney Sweeney may be one of the more bizarre things we’ve heard about.

Although she had a few prior acting credits under her belt, Sydney Sweeney’s Hollywood breakthrough finally came when she was cast as Cassie on HBO’s groundbreaking and Emmy-winning drama series, Euphoria. But now, the star is selling her bathwater ... or is she?

Source: Mega

Is Sydney Sweeney really selling her bathwater?

The short answer is, yes, she is, but in a bit of a different form. According to PEOPLE, Sydney took to social media on Thursday, May 29, to announce that she has teamed up with natural body care line Dr. Squatch to launch a new men’s bar of soap … made up from her actual bathwater.

"You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad … so we kept it," the caption of the post read. "Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater. Available on 6/6/25 at drsquatch.com."

Source: Mega

Named Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss, the soap is described as a medium grit exfoliating soap made with sand and pine bark extract, in addition to the Anyone But You star’s bathwater. It is said to have notes of pine, Douglas fir, and earthy moss for a real-life forest experience.

What has Sydney said about the product?

In a press release announcing the soap collaboration, Sydney explained why she wanted to be involved in such an unexpected product — and she revealed that it was all because of her fans. “When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,” she said of the product.

“It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love,” Sydney added. “Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural.”

Source: Mega

If fans want to get their hands on the soap, they'd better act fast, as only 5,000 bars of Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss will be available until supplies last. However, 100 customers will have the chance to win the soap in a giveaway before it drops on June 6.

What have fans said about the soap?

Response to the announcement of the soap has drawn mixed reactions online, with some championing the out-of-the-box marketing move, while others expressed that it felt exploitative and hit a new low. “If you buy this, you need to be put on a watchlist,” one Reddit user wrote. “I get like a Belle Delphine type doing this, but I feel like her career is too serious for something like this,” another user added.