Sydney Sweeney Got Pretty Candid About How Hard She Has to Work to Make Ends Meet

When you're on one of television's most popular shows, you tend to garner a lot of attention pretty fast. However, the level of attention that Euphoria drew seemingly wasn't enough to dish out a high salary to the likes of Sydney and other stars. Per Life and Style Mag, Sydney only earned about $350,000 for all of Season 2 of Euphoria.

During Season 1, it was reported that Sydney made $25,000 per episode.