Donald Trump Says Jeffrey Epstein "Took" Virginia Giuffre While She Worked at Mar-a-Lago Spa "When they steal people, I don't like it." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 30 2025, 12:46 p.m. ET

The demand for Jeffrey Epstein's client list continues to grow as President Donald Trump and his administration ignore requests for more information. As a reminder, the president began referencing Epstein outside of their years-long friendship during his second campaign in August 2020. That's when he suggested the financier was actually murdered. When asked about this in August 2023 by Tucker Carlson, Trump backpedaled and said Epstein might have died by suicide.

In June 2024, while campaigning a third time, the president told Fox News' Rachel Campos-Duffy that if elected, he would declassify the Epstein files. Fast forward to July 2025, where President Trump and his administration are pushing the narrative that there is no client list. Details of the president's falling out with Epstein have since been made available, including a story that involves Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre and Trump's Mar-a-Lago spa. Here's what we know.

Donald Trump says Jeffrey Epstein poached Virginia Giuffre from his Mar-a-Lago spa.

On July 30, 2025, the president gave an interview from Air Force One that included questions about the end of his friendship with Epstein. He was a bit calmer than usual, as previously, Trump had berated reporters who asked about the late financier. One reporter wanted clarification about Mar-a-Lago and the number of employees Epstein reportedly "poached," per the Associated Press. Trump was reluctant to say how many people Epstein "took" but did say this is what caused their fallout.

"Once he did that, that was the end of him," said the president. "When they steal people, I don't like it." The president was referring to the late financier allegedly poaching employees from his Mar-a-Lago spa. The president went on to say that "everyone knows the people that were taken" and confirmed the employees were young women.

After claiming that Mar-a-Lago has the best spa in the world, the president clarified that these women were not actually taken, but rather were "hired" by Epstein. When he discovered this was supposedly happening, Trump said he told Epstein this was unacceptable, regardless of whether these employees worked at the spa or somewhere else. The president was asked if one of the "stolen people" was Virginia Giuffre. "I think so," he replied. "I think that was one of the people."

Documents confirm that Giuffre worked at Mar-a-Lago.

Back in August 2019, Politico reported on Giuffre's time at Mar-a-Lago after the Manhattan-based 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals released 2,000 pages of records about Epstein. A deposition by Giuffre confirmed that she was working at Mar-a-Lago as a masseuse in 2000 when Ghislaine Maxwell approached the young girl about giving massages to Epstein.

Maxwell noticed Giuffre reading a book about massage therapy when she told the young girl she knew someone looking for a travel masseuse. "You’ll make good money," Maxwell told Giuffre. In this same deposition, Giuffre said the paid massages at Epstein's often involved sex. She alleged that Epstein and Maxwell instructed her to have sex with the wealthy investor's friends.