Epstein and Prince Andrew Accuser Virginia Giuffre Has Three Children

Because she is one of the most prominent accusers of Jeffrey Epstein, there has been attention on Virginia Giuffre for years. To her credit, Giuffre has used that attention to advocate on behalf of other women who have been sex trafficked and to make sure that Prince Andrew did not evade scrutiny for his relationship with Epstein.

In a recent post on Instagram, though, Giuffre said that she had been in a major car accident and may have just days to live. Following the. news that she had been in an accident, some wanted to know more about her personal life, including whether she had any children. Here's what we know.

Does Virginia Giuffre have any children?

Giuffre has three children with her current husband, Robert Giuffre: two sons and one daughter. We don't exactly know how old these children are, but her relationship with Robert dates back to 2002, and the two have lived in the U.K., the U.S., and Australia. Although we don't know exactly when she had her children, one of the things she wrote about in announcing her injuries was how badly she wanted to see them.

Who is Virginia Giuffre's husband?

Giuffre's husband Robert is an attorney, and in a March 22 post, Virginia wrote about how much she missed her children, suggesting that they had been "poisoned with lies." Although we don't know exactly what that meant, some took it as a sign that she and Robert had split up. We don't know for sure, though, but it does seem like her relationship with her children might be strained.

Giuffre was in a very serious car crash.

In a post on Instagram, Giuffre announced that she had been in a very serious car accident involving a bus. "This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110 km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can," she wrote.

"I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes," her post continued. The comments under the post are filled with people who doubt the severity of Giuffre's car crash, in part by pointing out that people don't usually post on Instagram when they're on death's door.