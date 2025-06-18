What Is Anchor Tucker Carlson’s Net Worth? Inside His Fortune Before he was fired by the conservative network in 2023, Tucker was in the middle of contract negotiations. By Danielle Jennings Published June 18 2025, 1:30 p.m. ET Source: Mega

News anchors and media personalities don’t have to star in Hollywood productions in order to amass a large amount of wealth. From multi-million-dollar network contracts to lucrative hosting deals, the world of high-profile news pays quite well, and former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson’s net worth is a prime example.

Once one of the most well-known political commentators on Fox News beginning in 2016, Tucker Carlson was formally terminated by the network in 2023.

Source: Mega

What is Tucker Carlson’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tucker Carlson is worth an estimated $50 million, which is largely attributed to his lengthy career in media. At the time of his 2023 termination, Tucker was earning $10 million annually at Fox News, which was a third increase he received since joining the network. His previous salary after taking over Bill O'Reilly's slot was $2 million initially, which was bumped up to $6 million annually, per the outlet.

Tucker Carlson News anchor, Political commentator Net worth: $50 million Tucker Carlson is an American news anchor and political commentator. Birth date: May 16, 1969 Birthplace: San Francisco, California Birth name: Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson Father: Dick Carlson, reporter Mother: Lisa McNear, artist Marriages: Susan Andrews (married 1991) Children: Four Education: Trinity College, Connecticut

Before he was fired by the conservative network in 2023, Tucker was in the middle of contract negotiations that would have kept him at Fox News through 2029.

One month after his termination, he opted out of being paid the remainder of his contract in favor of launching an independent show on X, (formerly Twitter). In doing so, he decided to forgo $25 million in guaranteed earnings to be let out of his former deal, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Source: Mega

Other streams of income include a multi-book deal worth $15 million. The published works released under the deal included Politicians, Partisans, and Parasites: My Adventures in Cable News in 2003, Ship of Fools: How a Selfish Ruling Class Is Bringing America to the Brink of Revolution in 2018, and The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism in 2021.

Why did Tucker make headlines in June 2025?

On Tuesday, June 17, Tucker got into a heated verbal exchange with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) while discussing Ted’s support of Trump regarding the ongoing and escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

While grilling Ted about the specifics of Iran, Tucker slammed him for his ignorance of the demographics of “the country you seek to topple.” When Ted fired back the same question at Tucker about the population, the former Fox News host replied, "92 million. How could you not know that?” to which Ted replied, “I don’t sit around memorizing population tables.”

Source: Mega

Tucker then told Ted that knowing such pertinent information is “relevant because you’re calling for the overthrow of the government.” Ted responded with, “Why is it relevant whether it’s 90 million or 80 million or 100 million — why is that relevant?”

After a continued back-and-forth, things further escalated into a shouting match. “You’re a senator who’s calling for the overthrow of a government, and you don’t know anything about the country,” Tucker said.