Did Tucker Carlson Actually Say Fox News Is Propaganda? "Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that 'IRAN CANNOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!'" By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 17 2025, 2:20 p.m. ET

In April 2023, Fox News fired Tucker Carlson after nearly 15 years at the Conservative network. The beginning of the end occurred the day after the Jan. 6 attack on The Capitol. Carlson sent an alarming text to a producer about a video he had watched. In it, three Trump supporters were attacking what he said was an "Antifa kid." That wasn't what Carlson found troubling. He bemoaned the fact that the instigators were white because "that's not how white men fight." It got worse from there.

According to The New York Times, this text was forwarded to the Fox board which launched an investigation into Carlson's conduct. This was all happening while Fox was defending itself against Dominion Voting Systems in a defamation suit the network eventually settled to the tune of $787.5 million. Carlson was let go and since then has spoken out against his former boss. In June 2025 he actually used the word "propaganda" while discussing their ways. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Tucker Carlson has accused Fox News of using propaganda.

When Steve Bannon was a guest on Carlson's podcast in June 2025, the ex-Trump aide once again referenced the Deep State in regards to getting the United States' sovereignty back. Bannon believes that the only person who can do this is President Trump. In response to this, Carlson begins by saying he never criticizes Fox News. He then criticizes Fox News.

"They were playing a central role in the propaganda operation, here," says Carlson. Bannon cites the way Fox News covered the Iraq War as an example of this. Carlson was working for Fox News at the time. "I promoted the Iraq War," he said. Giving Carlson a pass, Bannon said that was because of the information the former anchor was given. In Bannon's opinion, these propaganda tactics are never successful, once again pointing to the Iraq War as proof.

Trotting out an Abraham Lincoln reference, Bannon said these propaganda tactics can't be successful because "what you need is popular opinion to have your back." He believes America doesn't do enough about educating its citizens when it comes to what reality is. Carlson agreed with him. The same day this episode dropped, Carlson appeared on Bannon's War Room podcast bashing Fox News anchor Mark Levin, claiming that Fox News is pushing him onto viewers via their "propaganda hose."

Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon on how the president’s enemies are working to destroy MAGA with the war on Iran.



(0:00) Will the Iran War Be the Downfall of MAGA?

(6:55) Fox News’ Pro-War Propaganda

(12:42) The Never-Trumpers Pretending to Be On Trump’s Team

(15:30)… pic.twitter.com/PdUZFiUNNZ — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 16, 2025

President Donald Trump takes a swipe at Tucker Carlson.

While speaking with Bannon on his podcast, Carlson also touched on the conflict between Israel and Iran. The former Fox News host really loves Trump and thinks of him as a "deeply humane, kind person," he has a real problem with how the president is handling this situation. "I am saying this because I am really afraid that my country is going to be further weakened by this," said Carlson. The administration supports Israel's attack on Iran and Carlson thinks this could end the American empire.