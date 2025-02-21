According to Steve Bannon, He Did Not Give a Nazi Salute — That's Just How He Waves Steve Bannon ridiculed french far-right National Rally president Jordan Bardella for canceling his CPAC speech. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 21 2025, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/CBS19

It seems as if members of the Republican party cannot stop making hand gestures that look eerily similar to a Nazi salute. It started in January 2025, when tech billionaire Elon Musk made what appeared to be a Sieg Heil salute while speaking at a post-inauguration celebration for President Donald Trump. It was met with criticism and led to multiple comparisons to Adolf Hitler. Elon responded by taking to X in order to post several Nazi-related puns.

Exactly one month later, podcast host Steve Bannon was engaging in similar behavior. The former chief strategist to President Trump was giving a lukewarm speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) when he raised his right arm diagonally. Did he give the Nazi salute?

Did Steve Bannon give a Nazi salute?

The one difference between Musk's and Bannon's arm movements is the fact that before Elon extended his arm, he placed it over his heart. Bannon skipped that part. According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the way that Bannon extended his arm is more consistent with what Nazis, as well as the people of Germany, were doing during the Greater Germanic Reich.

Regardless of whether or not Bannon was giving a Nazi salute, others have chosen to believe that was his intent. French far-right National Rally president Jordan Bardella was scheduled to speak at CPAC but backed out. "While I was not present in the room, one of the speakers allowed himself, out of provocation, a gesture referring to Nazi ideology," he said in a statement. "As a consequence, I made the immediate decision to cancel my speech," per the Associate Press.