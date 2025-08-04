Trump Called Charlamagne Tha God a “Racist Sleazebag” — See the Host’s Response The 47th president also called 'The Breakfast Club' host "a low IQ individual." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 4 2025, 4:30 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Many loyal fans of The Breakfast Club have heard Charlamagne tha God, real name Lenard Larry McCelvey, share his unfiltered takes on just about everything. While he was first introduced to the entertainment industry as a shock jock and Wendy Williams's sidekick, he has since become a prominent voice in pop culture, mental health, and politics.

Article continues below advertisement

Uncle Charla's unfiltered takes on the latter topic landed him on President Donald Trump's "ick list." Trump disagreed with the Black Effect Network CEO's thoughts on his second presidential term. As a result, he publicly accused Charlamagne of being racist. Here's what to know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is Charlamagne tha God racist?

Charlamagne has never openly admitted to being racist. However, he was accused of being racist by Trump in August 2025. On Saturday, Aug. 2, the host appeared on the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump's Fox News show, My View with Lara Trump. During their conversation, Lara asked Charlamagne how he would rank the first six months of Trump's second presidential term. The question prompted him to respond by stating, “I wouldn’t give it a good rating, simply because the least of us are still being impacted by the worst.”

Charlamagne also mentioned the Trump Administration's "One Big Beautiful Bill" Act that, according to the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), could result in 1.8 million people losing health coverage by 2034. While the bill would result in higher tax breaks for Charlamagne and more wealthy Americans, he admitted the majority of citizens would be negatively affected by it.

Article continues below advertisement

@thetnholler why Trump was so triggered by Charlamagne — he told Lara Trump: ✅ Trump’s trillions transfer will help the rich, take health care from regular folks ✅ Trump has not lowered costs ✅ Epstein cover-up is hurting him ❌ Traditional conservatives will take their party back😬 ♬ original sound - The TN Holler

"There’s going to be so many people that’s hurt by that bill,” he explained. "Anything that takes away Medicaid from people and will put people in a worse financial situation than they were previously in, I’m not for.”

Article continues below advertisement

Trump caught wind of Charlamagne and Lara's interview and fired shots at the host on Truth Social. In an Aug. 3 post, he called him a "racist sleazebag" and questioned his IQ in a scathing post. "The very wonderful and talented Lara Trump, whose show is a big ratings success, put racist sleazebag Charlamagne 'The God' (Why is he allowed to use the word “GOD” when describing himself? Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?)," Trump wrote.

"He’s a low-IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done," he continued. "Like just ending five Wars, including a 31-year bloodbath between Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, where Seven Million people have died, and there was no end in sight."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Charlamagne said he doesn't "care who’s in the White House" in response to Trump calling him racist.

Charlamagne addressed Trump's one-sided beef with him on an Aug. 4 episode of The Breakfast Club. During the show's "Donkey of the Day" segment, he defended the notion that he's a "racist sleazebag" by mentioning his issues with the president stretched further than race.

Article continues below advertisement

"He called me a racist," Charlamagne said. "I didn’t mention race, not one time on Lara Trump. I didn’t bring up the fact that President Trump issued an executive order directing oversight of institutions like the Smithsonian to remove or suppress narratives about systemic racism and Black history."

Article continues below advertisement

Charlamagne also addressed the Biden Administration, stating Trump was "doing exactly" what the former president did by "trying to convince America the economy is all good when it’s not." He then said he was "rooting" for Trump and actually wanted him to stay "focused" on the bigger tasks at play.