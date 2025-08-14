Tom Dundon Now Owns the Portland Trail Blazers — What's His Net Worth? Dundon also owns the Carolina Hurricanes. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 14 2025, 1:21 p.m. ET Source: X / @CanesPR

Owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, Tom Dundon, just bought the Portland Trail Blazers, a team worth billions of dollars, and now people want to know what the NHL owner's net worth is.

According to USA Today, Dundon bought the team from the estate of Paul Allen on Aug. 13, 2025. While the team is reportedly worth $3.65 billion, the purchase amount was not publicly disclosed.

Source: YouTube / arran andersen

Tom Dundon's net worth is pretty impressive.

Tom Dundon is a billionaire who, in addition to owning the Carolina Hurricanes and the Portland Trail Blazers, is also the co-founder of the private investment firm Dundon Capital Partners in Dallas, Texas. Dundon is also the chairman of the firm as well as the chairman and co-founder of Southpaw Capital Partners.

According to Forbes, Dundon's net worth was $1.1 billion back in 2019, and it's now estimated to be closer to $1.7 billion today.

Tom Dundon Owner of the Carolina Hurricanes and the Portland Trail Blazers, businessman Net worth: $1.7 billion Co-founder and chairman of Dundon Capital Partners investment firm and Southpaw Capital Partners Birthplace: New York, raised in Texas Birthdate: September 5, 1971 Education: Southern Methodist University Spouse: Veruschka Dundon Children: Caden, Dax, Drew, Blake, and Tagan

What a season. We're all in this together. pic.twitter.com/UAJKBwsg85 — Tom Dundon (@TDCanes) May 4, 2019

Tom Dundon bought the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dundon bought the Portland Trail Blazers on Aug. 13, 2025. While the exact amount of his purchase is unknown, ESPN reports that the team was purchased for $4 billion.

Dundon was born in New York but raised in Texas. He earned an economics degree from Southern Methodist University in 1993, and in 1997, he went on to found a car financing corporation, Santander Consumer USA, with several partners. He later became the chairman and CEO of the company before founding Dundon Capital Partners in 2015.

The billionaire businessman is also reportedly into real estate, and he is the majority owner of Pacific Elm Properties in Dallas, where he currently lives with his wife, Veruschka, and their five children — Caden, Dax, Drew, Blake, and Tagan. The billionaire dad is also an investor in Pickleball Inc., as well as Topgolf Callaway Brands, per CNBC. He bought the Carolina Hurricanes back in 2017 from Peter Karmanos Jr., for a reported $420 million.

Dundon also created the Dundon Family Charitable Fund, a charity with both athletic and academic initiatives at multiple colleges and universities. The sports enthusiast isn't just into hockey and basketball, but he is also interested in Major League Baseball, according to the North Carolina Sports Network, and he's prepared to spend $2.2 billion to be involved.