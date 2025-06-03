“Neck Injuries Are the Worst” — NHL Fans Saddened by Jesper Fast's Retirement "This hurts more than us losing." By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 3 2025, 9:22 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Why did NHL right winger Jesper Fast retire from the sport after 11 seasons in the league? Throngs of fans were bummed to see the 33-year-old, who played for the New York Rangers and then the Carolina Hurricanes, leave the sport permanently. A recent statement posted out of Raleigh, N.C., appeared on the squad's NHL page delineating his exit from the game.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Jesper Fast retire?

According to the press release, his decision to end his playing career stems from a neck injury that was sustained in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 16, 2024. The injury ultimately put him out of commission for the entirety of the 2024-2025 season.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the sadness that accompanies a career-ending injury to a game He dedicated his life to excelling at, he expressed gratitude. The player's statement highlighted how thankful he was to be able to play hockey professionally, and he extended his appreciation towards numerous individuals who made it possible for him to live his dream.

"I never took for granted the privilege of playing in the best league in the world," Fast said. "I am grateful for all of the teammates, coaches, staff and fans from the Rangers and Hurricanes who made my time in the NHL so special, and for my family for everything they did to help me achieve and live my dream," the athlete continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, he thanked those back home in Sweden who he said were crucial in ensuring he could hone his skills to make it into the NHL. "I’d also like to thank Nässjö HC and HV71, organizations that played a vital role in my development into an NHL player."

His time in the league was impactful. Fast took part in 703 career games over a span of 11 seasons. He was a sixth round pick for the New York Rangers, recruited by the team in the 2010 NHL Draft. In 2014, he would score his first goal with the team in a contest with the Philadelphia Flyers for the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals championship.

Article continues below advertisement

Jesper Fast has announced his retirement from playing professional hockey ❤️ https://t.co/Nzv7wTVZuE — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) June 2, 2025 Source: X | @Canes

Fast's hard work didn't go unnoticed by management or the fans. He was selected to be the Rangers' team captain between 2017-2020 and earned the Rangers' Players' Player Award across five consecutive years between 2015-2020.

Article continues below advertisement

While his career 91 goals and 157 assists, as The Score writes, didn't make Fast known as an offensive powerhouse, his value lied in other merits. Namely, his tenacity on the ice, work ethic, determination, knowledge of the game, and defensive fortitude.

jesper fast overtime series winner u will always be famous 🥹 https://t.co/JWtMvpBe0l — sjfc🏒 (@jarvybradly) June 2, 2025 Source: X | @jarvybradly

Article continues below advertisement

It's this grit and demonstrable dedication to hockey that also culminated in Fast receiving the Steve Chiasson award. The distinction is given to a "player who best exemplifies determination and dedication. While proving to be an inspiration to his teammates through his performance and approach to the game," as per the Hurricanes' statement on Fast's retirement.

Fans expressed their sadness at Fast's retirement on social media. Like one user who highlighted the number of Players' Player awards he received.

Article continues below advertisement

Injuries cut Fast's career short, but he should be remembered very fondly by #NYR fans. He spent seven seasons here and was voted as the Players' Player Award winner for five of them. That alone should tell you about the level of respect he earned from his teammates.



He was far… https://t.co/wwWyV0okJT — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) June 2, 2025 Source: X | @vzmercogliano