How Are NHL All-Stars Chosen? This Fan-Chosen Method Has Been in Place for a While

To select who participates in the All-Star Game, fans vote in the nationwide All-Star Fan Vote for one All-Star player from each Division, without regard to position. The top-voted candidate from each Division will be named NHL All-Star, as well as Captain of his respective team. The rest of the players will be selected by the NHL. For the 2021-2022 game, fans were allowed to vote for the "Last Man In," or the eleventh player on the team.