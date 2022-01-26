Why Do Hockey Players Tape Their Sticks? There's More to It Than You Probably Think

There really aren't many sports that are as exciting to watch live as hockey. Even if you're not a huge fan of the sport, watching a game live is anything but a boring affair. The fast-paced nature of the game, the puck flying all around the ice, the hard hits against the glass and subsequent fights that sometimes break out — they're just a joy to watch.

If you've never played the sport, however, some of its practices might seem a little strange. Like why do players tape their sticks, for instance?