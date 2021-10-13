Hockey Players Know Winning Comes When You Bend the Curve

Around an hour or two before a game, players assemble to heat their hockey sticks with a blowtorch. Brave Stick Hockey reports, "This enables [the players] to customize the blade’s curve to their own personal liking."

We know this sounds odd, but trust, it's not. It's actually an incredibly beneficial method for helping the players gain control over their sticks during games.

Many hockey sticks were straight blades in the '50s, which led to players heating the stick and bending the blade themselves, "often by wedging it under a door," says USA Today.

However, this type of hockey stock became too dangerous for the sport. USA Today continues, "The sticks — known as banana blades — became so unpredictable and dangerous that the NHL quickly put a limit on the amount of curve a stick could have."

We know how hockey players heated their sticks, but why did they do it?