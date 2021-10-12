Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Is Under Fire for Controversial Comments He Made via Email

According to a report from The New York Times, Jon, who has worked with the NFL for over two decades, sent a series of controversial emails between 2010 and 2018 that contained racist, sexist, homophobic, and transphobic language.

Some of the highlights from his correspondence include a 2011 email to Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen. In that, Jon called NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, "Dumborris Smith," and further mentioned that "he had lips the size of Michelin tires."