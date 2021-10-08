Wait, Why Does The NFL Have Some American Football Games in London? An Explainer

The NFL is returning to play in London on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, after a year-long hiatus. Casual American football fans might wonder: Why are some NFL games held in London in the first place? Here's what you need to know.

Why does the NFL play in London? What's the long-term goal?

According to an official NFL press release, the NFL London Games officially began in 2007. There have been 28 games over 13 consecutive seasons so far, until the London Games were postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two teams playing in the Oct.10 London game are the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons. The games will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Another game will follow on Oct. 17, featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Miami Dolphins.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

According to a 2017 report from Sports Insider, the primary objective of the NFL London Games has always been to establish American football as a permanent presence in England. The way this would be achieved? By placing an NFL team in London full-time and having an eight-game London season. Former NFL Executive Vice President of International Mark Waller told Sports Illustrated at the time of the 2017 report why he believed this was a viable option for the future of the NFL London Games.

"If the team had a second base on the East Coast, and when they came over to the States they were going back to a familiar place, there’s a general feel [among teams] that it would solve a vast number of the operational issues, whether it’s transportation issues, talent issues and making sure week-in, week-out, you have the talent you need on hand, increasingly there’s a belief that’s the right solution," Waller stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, a permanent NFL London team hasn't happened as of yet. To be fair, Waller said in the 2017 interview that he thought the prospect of a permanent London team would be "doable" around 2022, and that was before the COVID-19 pandemic affected the world in 2020. The past London Games have had sold-out crowds, but the jury's still out on whether they've actually been profitable for the NFL. There has been speculation on the profits of the London Games, but no official confirmation from the NFL as of yet.