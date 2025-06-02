John Brenkus Left Behind a Sports Media Legacy — What Is His Net Worth? John co-founded 'Sports Science,' Base Productions, and Brinx TV. By Niko Mann Published June 2 2025, 12:02 p.m. ET Source: ESPN

Sports Science co-founder John Brenkus has died at the age of 54. The Emmy Award-winning host was known for merging sports and science with the show, first on FOX Sports Networks and later on ESPN.

Article continues below advertisement

He was also known for co-founding Base Productions and Brinx.TV, and fans are wondering what John Brenkus' net worth is following his untimely death.

Source: ESPN

Article continues below advertisement

What is John Brenkus's net worth?

The exact amount of John Brenkus's net worth is not known. John sold Sports Science to ESPN in 2011. The show explained to audiences how science is behind some of the most extreme sports events, per ESPN. John hosted the television show from 2007 until 2017. John was also the co-founder of Base Productions and Brinx TV.

While John's net worth is not publicly available, a similar deal with ESPN and The Pat McAfee Show was worth $85 million, per Wikipedia. John's family announced the tragic news on June 1 with a post on X. "It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away. John, co-founder of Base Productions, founder of Brinx.TV, and co-creator and host of the 6-time Emmy Award-winning Sports Science, had been battling depression. John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31, 2025."

Article continues below advertisement

The statement ended with a request for privacy for his family and encouragement for people who may also be struggling with depression to get help. "His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help."

Article continues below advertisement

John once spoke out about depression with Marcellus Wiley.

John was open about his struggle with depression. He once spoke out about the disease during an interview with former NFL star Marcellus Wiley. The former Sports Science host said that while he was living in Utah, he fell into a deep depression and tried to end his life. John told the story on Marcellus Wiley's Dat Dude TV back in 2023.

"I was living in Park City, Utah, and fell into a very deep depression," he recalled. " I'd come off of, uh, selling my company. Selling 'Sports Science' to ESPN, you know? And you're kind of living in Park City, trying to, feeling like you're retiring, and 'oh my God, I made it!' And you know the isolation that you feel, uh, living in a mountain town, the cold weather, injuries, things not going right. I spiraled into a deep, deep depression, and I was flat out suicidal."

Article continues below advertisement

John went on to say that he had a noose around his neck, but his dog, Zeppelin, saved his life. "I had a noose tied around my neck," he said. "I was ready to do it, and my dog, Zeppelin, came to my rescue. Literally pulled on my pants, on my, on my jeans, and literally was going crazy. Wouldn't leave me alone, and I like, in my suicidal funk, like was like, 'what am I doing? I literally picked up my phone, called my mom. I said, 'There's something wrong with me'."

The BASE Productions co-founder added that it was a battle to get out of his depression, and he saw six different psychologists and psychiatrists.