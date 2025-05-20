Why Did ESPN Cancel 'Around the Horn'? Even Host Tony Reali Was Left in the Dark Tony Reali shares how he learned ESPN decided to cancel 'Around the Horn.' By Trisha Faulkner Published May 20 2025, 12:57 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@NBCSports

For more than 20 years, Around the Horn gave sports fans a fast-paced, often fiery forum for debate. With host Tony Reali at the center of it all — scoring panelists, reigning in chaos, and occasionally cracking a dad joke — the show became a mainstay of ESPN's afternoon lineup. So, when the news broke that the show was being canceled, many fans were stunned.

Turns out, no one was more surprised than Tony himself. In fact, he didn’t hear it from ESPN. He learned Around the Horn was ending the same way the public did — by reading about it in the media. This brings us to the question everyone’s now asking: Why did ESPN cancel Around the Horn?

Why did ESPN cancel ‘Around the Horn,’ and how did Tony find out about it?

In an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Tony explained that he first saw rumors about a possible cancellation during the summer of 2024. Like anyone in his position, he took it with a grain of salt — rumors happen. He also knew that when something gets picked up widely by the media, there’s usually a reason. So, he did what anyone in his position would do: He investigated it.

Tony and his team reviewed the show’s ratings and internal performance data. Everything looked strong. There was no sign the show was in trouble, and nothing to suggest that cancellation was imminent. At that point, he wasn’t worried. He trusted the work, the numbers, and the audience.

Tony dismissed “woke culture” theories and emphasized the show’s inclusive voice.

When the conversation turned to the why, Tony was more careful with his words. When asked whether he thought money was a factor, he didn’t offer much. But when “woke culture” came up — as it often does in these debates — he was clear: He didn’t think that narrative made sense.

Tony pointed to the show’s diversity, its wide range of contributors, and its commitment to tackling complex issues. Sure, some segments may have raised eyebrows. And yes, he admitted there were probably a few moments he’d take back if he could. Overall, however, he believed Around the Horn was stronger because it represented so many perspectives. He just has a hard time believing "woke culture" could be at fault.

ESPN framed the cancellation as part of a broader programming shift.

The official cancellation was confirmed by David Roberts, ESPN's executive vice president and head of event and studio production. In a statement shared with the press via ESPN, David said, “Around the Horn has had a remarkable run of more than two decades. That kind of longevity in media is incredibly rare, and we look forward to celebrating the show’s many accomplishments before the final sign-off in May.”

While the exact reason behind the cancellation has not been revealed, it appears to be part of a larger shift in ESPN’s strategy. The network is canceling multiple shows and reportedly refocusing on new programming aimed at younger, more digital-native audiences. This news also comes shortly after ESPN ended its 35-year partnership with Major League Baseball, signaling a broader restructuring of its lineup and priorities.

David also expressed appreciation for the production team, saying, “Beyond Tony and the ensemble of on-air contributors, we are particularly grateful to the production team led by Erik Rydholm and Aaron Solomon, who have been instrumental in ATH’s consistent success since the very beginning.”

Tony’s contract runs through August, and he's in talks to stay with ESPN.

Despite the show’s end, Tony isn’t out the door — at least not yet. His contract with ESPN runs through August 2025, three months beyond the final episode of Around the Horn. According to what he’s said publicly, he’s not planning to walk away quietly.