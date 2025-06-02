Tampa Bay Ray Taylor Walls Was Ejected for Tapping His Helmet, but Why? Taylor Walls got thrown out of a game for tapping his helmet. By Joseph Allen Published June 2 2025, 10:27 a.m. ET Source: X/@MLBONFOX

Like all sports, baseball has at least a few rules that are pretty difficult to decipher. You might know about outs and the pitch count, but that doesn't mean you know what it means when a batter taps the top of his helmet during a game.

Taylor Walls was thrown out of a game between the Rays and the Astros in 2025 for doing exactly that, leading many to wonder what the gesture signified. If you're wondering what all the commotion was about, you're not alone. Here's what we know about the incident.

What does tapping your helmet mean in baseball?

If you're confused about what tapping your helmet means, that's because it's a relatively new gesture to the league. During spring training, MLB tested out a pitch challenging system that allows both pitchers and hitters to challenge the call of an umpire. Batters initiated a challenge by tapping their helmets, but that system was only in use during the preseason.

In fact, players were even warned that they could be ejected for using the gesture during the regular season, as questioning an umpire's call is traditionally grounds for an ejection. It seems like that's exactly what happened her. Taylor was upset about how the home plate umpire called a pitch, and he tapped his helmet. He then argued against his ejection, but the umpire clearly felt like Taylor's intention was to challenge his call.

Taylor has suggested he wasn't trying to challenge the call.

Although the ump clearly read it as an attempt to challenge (which he can't do), Taylor said that wasn't his goal. “That's what he told me. 'You're not going to do that. You're not going to tap your helmet.' And so at that point, like, I know that they think that's disrespectful,” Taylor said after the game. “I watched the video, and I could see where he may have thought that."

Taylor Walls was ejected from the game after tapping his helmet.



(via @SpaceCityHN) pic.twitter.com/zVuZP3bHFw — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 1, 2025 Source: X/@MLBONFOX

“But I think, like, the context clues around it — I'm looking at him and my body language is saying, like, 'Dude, I didn't hear what you're saying.' I didn't say anything to him leading up to this," he continued. "If I'm gonna tap my helmet, I'm not gonna do it while I'm looking at you, asking you a question, trying to understand what you're telling me.” Taylor added that he wasn't even aware that he had touched his helmet that way until he was ejected.

“I just remember going to get into the box, kind of adjusting my helmet, and then hearing him mouthing something. I was like, I think I said, 'Huh? What'd you say? I can't hear you,’” he explained. “And at that point — I have no recollection of it, but after seeing the video, it looks like I tapped my helmet. But it was totally unintentional, something I was not consciously aware of at all."