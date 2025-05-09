World Series Champion Chet Lemon Dies at 70 — Details on His Cause of Death Since his retirement in the early '90s, Chet Lemon battled numerous health issues. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 9 2025, 9:41 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

The baseball world is mourning the loss of retired MLB player Chester "Chet" Lemon, whose death was confirmed by his former team, the Detroit Tigers, in a heartfelt social media statement. He was 70 years old.

"The Detroit Tigers join all of baseball in mourning the passing of Chet Lemon," the team wrote on their official X (formerly Twitter) account. "Our thoughts are with Chet’s family, friends, and all those he coached, mentored, and inspired." So, what happened? Here's everything you need to know, including the cause of Chet Lemon's death.

What was Chet Lemon's cause of death?

At this time, the cause of Chet Lemon's death has not been officially revealed. However, The Washington Post reported that his passing followed a lengthy battle with blood cancer, so there's a chance he may have died from related complications.

Chet's second wife, Gigi, told the Detroit Free-Press her husband had gone to sleep on his reclining sofa at their home in Apopka, Fla. "He just wasn't responsive," she said.

Since the end of his MLB career in the early '90s, Chet Lemon faced numerous health challenges. In the spring of 1990, he was diagnosed with polycythemia vera, a rare form of blood cancer that increases the risk of blood clots. And in recent years, the three-time MLB All-Star suffered multiple strokes that left him unable to walk or speak.

In December 2001, the World Series champion underwent surgery at the Mayo Clinic to remove his spleen. For those unaware, living without a spleen significantly raises the risk of severe, potentially life-threatening infections, as the organ plays a vital role in the body's immune defense.