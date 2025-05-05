Wedding Bells? Aaron Rodgers Sparks Rumors by Wearing Ring on THAT Finger Aaron Rodgers recently wore a ring on THAT finger. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 5 2025, 12:34 p.m. ET Source: X / @JoeKinseyexp

Since parting ways with the New York Jets, it seems Aaron Rodgers has shifted his focus to his personal life. In fact, during his recent appearance at the 2025 Kentucky Derby, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback stirred up some rumors regarding his relationship status.

Before the big race, Aaron attended the 2025 Barnstable Brown Gala, where he was seen sporting a ring on that finger. Naturally, this has sparked a lot of speculation, leaving many people wondering: Did Aaron Rodgers get married? Here's everything you need to know.

So, did Aaron Rodgers get married?

As of now, it’s unclear whether Aaron Rodgers has tied the knot. The four-time NFL MVP has yet to comment on the speculation, and it's unlikely he will anytime soon. So, for now, the pro athlete's marital status remains a complete mystery.

However, social media detectives are convinced he's married. Several fans noticed a dark-colored band on his left ring finger and took to X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit to discuss his relationship status. "Is that a wedding ring on Aaron Rodgers' finger?" one person asked on X. "If it is, that's awesome, and wish him and his wife nothing but the best."

looks like AR is officially a married man??? peep the ring on his left ring finger 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/qOL3n3D18u — roseanne 🥀 (@HoodieFrazier) May 3, 2025

Aaron first revealed he was seeing someone new during a December 2024 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He mentioned that his girlfriend's name was Brittani, humorously adding that she's "not Britney Spears." When Pat joked about the 10-time Pro Bowler being in love, he didn't deny it, responding, "It's a good feeling, boys!"