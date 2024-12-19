Distractify
Aaron Rodgers Is Feuding With His Family and We're Kind of Not Surprised — Here's What We Know

"Before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months."

Aaron Rodgers in his Netflix documentary
Source: Netflix

NFL star Aaron Rodgers has done ayahuasca at least nine times and says he wants to find inner peace through psychedelics. Strangely, none of these trips have involved fixing the fractured relationship he has with his own family.

The quarterback for the New York Jets often finds himself in the news for all sorts of wacky reasons. From denying that Sandy Hook happened to peddling conspiracy theories that all of the world's oldest buildings were constructed by a civilization called the Tartarians, he sure has a lot to say.

It seems as if Aaron is willing to talk to anybody about anything unless those people are related to him. Here's what we know about Aaron Rodgers and his family feud. We do not mean the game show.

Aaron Rodgers at a post-game press conference
Source: Netflix
Aaron Rodgers and his family are in a feud state.

The rift between Aaron and his family was first made public in 2016 when his brother Jordan Rodgers was a contestant on The Bachelorette. When it was time for the hometown episodes, JoJo Fletcher met Jordan's parents and his other brother Luke.

Aaron and his then-girlfriend, actor Olivia Munn, were not present and in their place sat two empty chairs around the dinner table. Aaron later said he was never invited to that dinner and didn't appreciate their grievances being aired on national television.

In January 2017, Aaron's father Ed spoke with The New York Times about his estranged son. He alluded to the fact that fame had changed Aaron and confirmed that he hadn't really spoken to his family since 2014 — after he began dating Olivia.

Ed said their problems were complicated, but he was "hoping for the best."

Aaron Rodgers's family at Christmas
Source: Instagram/@jrodgers11

Aaron and Olivia dated from 2014-17 and in 2018, she told Andy Cohen on an episode of Andy Cohen Live that she wanted him to fix things with his family.

"I was friendly with Jordan, and I met the parents only a couple of times," she revealed. "Before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months."

Shots were fired in April 2018 when Jordan posted a picture of himself with his brother Luke on Instagram, to honor National Siblings Day. Once again, Aaron was conspicuously absent.

"I’ve looked up to this guy since I was a little kid," wrote Jordan. "He is the coolest, best dressed, has the biggest heart, lovable, best griller, little kid big brother I could ask for. Love you bro!"

A few months after that scandalous post, wildfires raged through Northern California. In response to that, Aaron donated $1 million to help anyone impacted by the fires, per People Magazine.

Jordan responded to this action with a post to X (formerly Twitter) accusing his brother of not checking in with his family when the fires were happening. "Everything else just feels like an act," said Jordan.

Aaron's family are devout Christians and were less than pleased about comments he made on then-girlfriend Danica Patrick's podcast, Pretty Intense, in January 2020.

"I don’t know how you can believe in a God who wants to condemn most of the planet to a fiery h---," he said. Sources close to his family told People they were very hurt by this.

Despite rumors of Aaron and Jordan reconciling, the NFL player was noticeably absent from his brother's wedding in May 2022. In December 2024, a Netflix documentary about Aaron and his experiences with ayahuasca also included an update about his family.

Aaron said he had to find a way to be his own parent, which suggests things are still complicated.

