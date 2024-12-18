Aaron Rodgers ex Blu of Earth Accused of Being a Witch Throughout Their Relationship Jets fans accused Aaron Rodgers's ex Blu of Earth of being a witch, and she didn't exactly dispel the rumors. By Ivy Griffith Updated Dec. 18 2024, 4:06 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, Instagram / @bluofearth

He's sometimes controversial, but New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has no trouble attracting love in his life. He has some famous exes, including Charlotte Brereton who goes by Blu of Earth.

Article continues below advertisement

But their relationship was awash with rumors and ended in 2022 before Aaron quickly moved on to a new relationship. Here's what we know about their brief relationship and the other A-rod ex that Blu ended up befriending.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Blu of Earth.

On Blu's social media, she describes herself as a Mama Bear, Motivational Speaker, Illustrator, Author of Heavenly Bodies Tarot, and a Truth Seeker. A self-described "medicine woman," Blu's brand is all about being in touch with the earth and spirituality.

In 2022, Blu and Aaron raised eyebrows when they brought ayahuasca along on a four-day darkness retreat, which Aaron is known for attending, per CNN. Although they didn't last long, their relationship was rife with rumors that she was more than just a medicine woman, she was a witch. They dated for just around a year before calling it quits in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron also once dated Danica Patrick, who later befriended Blu.

Blu isn't the only Aaron ex who raised eyebrows, although one particular ex raised eyebrows because she herself is an extraordinarily high-profile sports star: Danica Patrick. Their relationship lasted around two years, and it seems that they too weren't meant to be forever.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Danica and Blu found that they ended up being good friends. They sat down together for Danica's podcast Pretty Intense with the caption promising they would discuss "best tips for manifesting your dreams."

And as it turns out, that wasn't the only time the duo met up and spent time together. In a since-deleted Instagram story, Danica has called Blu a "sister" and said they share a love for spirituality along with ayahuasca, per OutKick. For their podcast team-up, they covered a number of interesting topics from spirituality and current events to how to make life work for you rather than the other way around.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers

About halfway through the podcast, Blu shares this gem on gaining wealth: "Anything that is built from the seed of fear has within it its own demise. So you build a business because you're trying to make more money to stop wealth, because you're afraid of not having it. It will crumble.

Article continues below advertisement

"So we're seeing the stock market, everything is shifting right now, everything is changing, because the things that are founded in fear have within it the seed of its own demise.