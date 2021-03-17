Danica Patrick Is Focused on the Future After a Difficult 2020

With her ex-husband, Aaron Rodgers,' name in the news left and right thanks to his engagement to Shailene Woodley, Danica Patrick is simply looking toward a better year ahead. The former NASCAR star has been candid discussing the intrinsic things she is looking forward to most about 2021 and her newfound single life. So, what is Danica doing now? Here's what we know of her life right now.

What is Danica Patrick doing now? She's seemingly living her best life.

Although she has been greatly impacted by the past in the last year, Danica has not allowing any of that to inhibit her growth moving forward. In a candid chat with People, the racer explained that "I feel like I’ve already done so much traveling [in] 2021, I’ve been talking to people in the last few weeks and it’s about planning trips and I’m like, 'Let’s do it,' 2021 is my year of travel, let’s go!"

It seems as though the travel bug is what is motivating the star to keep moving and sustain goals amidst sorting out her personal life. She acknowledged the difficulties related to traveling during the coronavirus pandemic, but said that, "Everything’s done responsibly and, yes, you have to take more tests to go places, but look, it doesn’t mean it’s not possible."

This isn't just an exaggeration either, Danica has already been busy opening up more about her personal life on social media. She has shared photos of hikes and other interesting trips she has gone on since 2021 began. In February, she shared countless snaps from an Egyptian adventure she undertook much to the delight of her millions of fans.