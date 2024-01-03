Home > Entertainment Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel's Beef Just Hit a New Level of Absurdity The beef between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel has reached new heights after Aaron suggested that Jimmy may have known Jeffrey Epstein. By Joseph Allen Jan. 3 2024, Published 9:52 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers have had beef with each other since March 2023, when Jimmy made fun of Aaron on his show for his claims that UFOs were a distraction from a Jeffrey Epstein flight list.

Aaron is now suggesting that Jimmy's name might be on a yet-to-be-released flight list, which caused Jimmy to threaten a lawsuit.

Two things can be true at once: Aaron Rodgers is a generational talent and one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the NFL, and he says a lot of stuff that's related to conspiracies. It's that second habit, which has only gotten worse in recent years, that also has him in trouble with Jimmy Kimmel, who recently threatened a lawsuit.

Aaron and Jimmy have had beef with each other since March 2023, but Aaron escalated things in early January 2024 by suggesting that Jimmy's name may appear on a yet-to-be-released flight list from Jeffrey Epstein.

What's behind the beef between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel?

The feud between the two started in March 2023, when Aaron suggested during one of his regular appearances on The Pat McAfee Show that stories about UFOs were being released to distract from the release of another one of Epstein's flight lists. Jimmy made fun of Aaron on his late-night show for the claim, and Aaron took notice of the joke and formed a bit of a grudge.

Then, months later, Aaron suggested that Jimmy himself may be one of the names on a new list that has yet to be released. “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Aaron said on the show. Jimmy responded in force on Twitter, writing, that Aaron would be hearing from his lawyers if he didn't cool it with the baseless allegations.

“Dear Aa--hole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality," Jimmy wrote on Twitter. "Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Aaron could be sued for defamation.

The threat of a lawsuit is very real in this case, especially if the list is revealed and Jimmy's name isn't on it. Given that Jimmy works for ABC, and Aaron makes his appearance on Pat McAfee's show, which is part of ESPN, it's also possible that the host could take things up the chain inside Disney, which may put pressure on Pat to drop Aaron as a regular guest.