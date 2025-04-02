Inside the Relationship Timeline of Former Couple Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers have since moved on to other relationships in the years since they were a couple. By Danielle Jennings Published April 2 2025, 9:35 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Celebrity dating history has been an aspect of Hollywood that fans and media can’t seem to get enough of, no matter how long it’s been since a famous former twosome was #CoupleGoals — just ask Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers.

Olivia and Aaron have moved on to other relationships in the years since they were a couple, but during their romance, they made headlines when attending numerous red carpet events.

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers’ relationship timeline began at an awards show.

After meeting at the ACM Awards in April 2014, Olivia and Aaron began officially dating just one month later in May. Less than a year into their relationship, Aaron brought Olivia to the January 2015 NFL Honors, followed by the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February and the 2015 Met Gala in May, according to Us Weekly.

Fast forward to February 2016, and Olivia showed up to Hollywood’s biggest night with Aaron as her date, he returned the favor in July of the same year by taking her to the ESPYs, per the outlet. However, the end of their relationship was not far behind.

Why did Olivia and Aaron break up?

In January 2017, multiple reports began circulating that Olivia was the source of tension in the relationship between Aaron and his family, claims which both vehemently denied. However, the drama bubbled up to the surface once again following the 2024 release of the book Out of the Shadows: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers, written by New York Post columnist Ian O’Connor, according to Yahoo!.

In the book, Aaron’s father, Ed Rodgers, recalled a tense incident involving Olivia when the couple was dating, per the outlet. Ed said that Olivia did not want him and his wife, Darla, to attend a Green Bay Packers game in Tampa Bay even though they wanted to see their son play. In the book, Ed described the conversation with Olivia as an “angry rant.”

Ed and Darla went to the game, but did not see Aaron as planned.“The only thing I said was, ‘You haven’t been on the scene very long. You’re just his girlfriend. We’re his parents,’” Ed said of the incident in the book.

What did Olivia say about tension with Aaron’s family?

A year after the couple called it quits, Olivia appeared on Andy Cohen’s radio show and said that Aaron’s family was estranged before they met and that she actually encouraged them to mend things, not keep them apart.

“I met one brother, the one who was on The Bachelorette, Jordan. I was friendly with Jordan,” she said. “I met the parents only a couple times, and before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months.”

“I just think it’s really important to try to mend things in a family, and I encourage that … I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success,” Olivia added. In 2024, Ed slammed Olivia’s comments about the family dynamic. “She said the family was dysfunctional before she met Aaron, which is bull. We were going to all of his games. We were staying at his house. We had a great relationship. Nothing bad was going on," he said.

What is Olivia and Aaron’s relationship status now?

Olivia has been in a relationship with comedian John Mulaney since 2021. The couple are parents to two children: a son born in November 2021 and a daughter born via surrogate in September 2024.

